Leeds United have been told to negotiate a new contract for Dan James, who is currently set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to a recent report from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, the Whites intend to avoid a scenario where James could enter the final 18 months of his contract without a fresh agreement being struck.

Indeed, the report states that they are "keen" to open negotiations for a fresh deal, which would be an extension on the five-year contract which James signed to join from Manchester United in a reported £25m switch back in the summer of 2021.

The 53-cap Wales international struggled for consistency during his first and only full Premier League campaign at Elland Road and spent the duration of the 2022/23 term on loan with Fulham as Leeds fell to relegation, although he proved a big hit back in the Championship last time out.

James, who saw his proposed move to West Yorkshire fall through at the eleventh-hour while in the second-tier with Swansea City back in 2019, turned around his fortunes at Leeds by scoring 13 Championship goals and making a further seven assists.

Leeds signed Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani in the summer following the departure of star forward Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United but the 26-year-old winger is set to remain a crucial part of Daniel Farke's plans, although he has spent the last month sidelined through injury after scoring in his side's 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in August.

Verdict offered on Leeds United, Dan James contract situation

James rebuilt his career with the club through a string of impressive performances last season, putting plenty of credit back in the bank as far as supporters are concerned.

Football League World's resident Whites fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the Welshman's turnaround has warranted a contract extension, which would underline his importance under Farke.

"When James first signed for Leeds in 2021 for around £25m, it looked like an overspend at the time," Kris explained to Football League World.

"It came within a really poor window so it set him back a lot in how he was judged based off his performances, because he was always set against a huge spend and he had to work really hard to erase that cloud with the fans.

"Last season when he came back from Fulham on loan, he came into our relegation team. He was superb and looked really important under Daniel Farke, the same can be said this season albeit on limited evidence since he's been injured.

Dan James' Leeds United stats across all competitions as of September 24, via FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 35 4 4 2022/23 Premier League 7 1 1 2023/24 Championship 46 13 8 2024/25 Championship 3 1 0

"For that, I do think a new contract will be thoroughly deserved for him. It's something which we should be looking to do as soon as possible to underline his importance to the team and how well he's actually played for us, especially even if we go up.

"He's such an important asset for us with the pace that he has and his ever-improving end-product, it's vital and I think it will be even if we go up and look to cement ourselves as a bottom-half to mid-table Premier League side - hopefully that's soon enough.

"I think his output is the most impressive thing about what's changed about him since his loan at Fulham and I do think he deserves a reward with a new deal."

Dan James can have long-term Leeds United impact

It would be a significant blow for Leeds to lose a player of James' quality and pedigree on a free transfer, especially given how much they forked out for his services three years ago.

As many had expected, James has redefined his value to the side in the Championship. Should he remain fit and continue to be a consistent fixture under Farke this term, he can surely be classified among the very finest wingers at this level.

Promotion is the aim, of course, and Kris is justified in outlining James as a player who can still orchestrate a vital impact in the Premier League.

Extremely direct with breathtaking speed, his pace allows Leeds to put teams on the back-foot and break quickly in transition, which will be even more important in the top-flight while weathering attacking onslaughts for large parts of the game.

He can stretch defences and it is not an uncommon sight to see teams double up on James, freeing up space for alternative runners. James has always been remarkably quick, although his end product is the real talking point, and last term showed a player who has improved tenfold in an area of his game which had previously held him back.

Those qualities, then, should translate rather soundly to the Premier League and that is exactly where you would expect Leeds to be in the not-too-distant future.

As such, they should be navigating the situation with real intent and try to agree a new contract sooner rather than later.