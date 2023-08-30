Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said the Championship club are "working a lot" to ensure they finish "this tricky transfer window" with "the best possible squad".

Farke revealed that he had been fully focussed on last night's Carabao Cup second round tie against Salford City, which the Whites lost on penalties, but would now be able to turn his attention to the transfer market.

Leeds United 2023 summer transfers

This morning, Leeds confirmed Tottenham right-back Djed Spence as their latest summer signing - with the attack-minded defender signing on a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

He joins striker Joel Piroe, fellow on-loan Spurs defender Joe Rodon, goalkeeper Karl Darlow, full-back Sam Byram, and midfielder Ethan Ampadu on the list of new arrivals but it seems the Elland Road outfit are not done yet.

Speaking to Leeds Live after last night's defeat to Salford, Farke responded to questions about the Whites' plans for the final days of the transfer window, which shuts on Friday evening.

He said: "Yes, behind the scenes even last hours we're working a lot. But if I'm honest, for tonight, it was not my topic because I just want to concentrate on this game and wanted to give my players all the attention and all the support that they need.

"So didn't check my phone in the last hour so I can't give you any news but behind the scenes, we're working quite hard also to have the best possible squad during this tricky transfer window and yeah, hopefully we'll have it in the end."

Daniel Farke praises Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter is one player that has been linked with the Elland Road exit door as the transfer deadline approaches.

Sky Sports Transfer Centre (11:48, 29/08) reported that Ligue 1 club Lyon are exploring the possibility of signing the 21-year-old, who opened his account for the Whites in the win against Ipswich Town on Saturday, and sources have informed Football League World since that those suggestions are "true" and that talks are "being progressed" as we enter the final few days of the window.

Farke did not mention that speculation yesterday but credited Rutter for his performance in the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford.

Asked about the forward, who missed multiple chances last night, he said: "Yes, and he missed the penalty as well. So I think again, he's a bit like a picture of the whole team. So I think also performance wise really good. He put a shift in, workload was good, tried everything to the end, was a good teammate, won many balls. Overall good performance.

"Yeah, but also disappointing with the outcome because out of the chances, yes, normally he scores two or three and he's also pretty clinical in using penalties. Sadly he missed one today. Yes, disappointed for him but it's not the time for me to punish or to accuse anyone, it's more like you will after this game get an arm around shoulder because his work ethic was good. It was just one of these days."

Do Leeds United still have business to do?

Farke's response about Leeds' late-window plans is promising because his squad still needs work.

Even assuming that he's able to keep hold of all his current players, they still look short of a central midfielder and a playmaker.

It might have to end up being one player to cover both those roles but at least one more body is needed, if not multiple, before Friday's deadline.