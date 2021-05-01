Daniel Farke issues verdict on Norwich City man’s recent impressive form

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has paid tribute to young defender Andrew Omobamidele for his contributions to the club’s push for the Championship title in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has become a regular feature in the Canaries starting lineup in recent weeks, starting each of the club’s last five games, with injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann meaning the teenager has had to step in alongside Grant Hanley at the hearts of Norwich’s defence.

Now it seems as though Farke has certainly been pleased with what he has seen from Omobamidele, who has not made his senior debut before the start of this season.

Giving his take on the performances of the young defender in recent weeks, Farke told the Pink Un: “It was a big, big challenge and task without any first team experience to step up and to come into the crunch time period of the season.

“I am pretty, pretty pleased with him. To come into a team who desperately needs to win each and every point in each game and then to deliver with this consistency is pretty, pretty remarkable.

“When I think about the attacking players teams like Bournemouth and Watford have, okay it is not perhaps Manchester City and Liverpool, but they definitely had Premier League quality.”

Despite that, it seems Farke is keen for Omobamidele not to get too carried away by his recent progress, with the Norwich manager adding: "That was a big challenge but before we fly ahead and speak too much about what will happen in three or four months time I want him to make sure that he's focused and concentrated and able to keeping delivering in these type of games at the end of the season." Omobamidele will be looking to help Norwich secure the Championship title on Saturday afternoon, something they can do with victory over Reading at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

I do think this is probably a fair assessment from Farke on Omobamidele.

Even with Norwich’s position, it was not going to be easy for a player of his age to come in for his first run in the senior side, with the pressure to maintain that form.

However, the teenager has coped with that really well, and hasn’t really looked out of place alongside Hanley in the Norwich defence.

That therefore, does bode well for the defender’s future in the game, and it will be interesting to see how he fares over the next few years, with Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League set to give him an even bigger challenge next season.