Daniel Farke has issued an update on the fitness of Leeds United’s Ilia Gruev following their 1-1 draw away to Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The midfielder was forced off after just 20 minutes due to an issue with his knee, with Joe Rothwell coming on in his place.

Gruev was making his eighth league start from eight games this season on Tuesday night, but could now be set for some time on the sidelines.

This comes amid a growing list of injury issues at Leeds, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James and Manor Solomon all among those currently out with injuries.

Ampadu is expected to be absent until at least January, with Farke’s midfield receiving taking another blow in their draw at Carrow Road.

Farke has confirmed that a knee issue led to Gruev being taken off in the first half on Tuesday night.

However, he has revealed that a scan will be needed before the full extent of the injury is known.

“Not good enough to keep going, knee injury,” said Farke, via Leeds Live (22.20).

“Struggled to turn, have to wait for the assessment.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] there will be a scan.

“Does not look great at the moment.

“Ao [Tanaka] and Joe [Rodon] stepped up. Second half, positioning, first game together, we were open and could not control their counters. No criticism.

“Happy they delivered, especially Ao in their first proper league game.

“We will learn from this and improve positioning.

“Compliments to these lads in these circumstances.”

A Josh Sargent penalty put Norwich ahead prior to Gruev’s substitution, with the goal coming in the 15th minute.

Largie Ramazani secured a point on the hour mark, with his goal earning Leeds a result away to Farke’s former side.

Leeds United league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 8 +10 18 2 Burnley 8 +10 17 3 West Brom 8 +6 16 4 Leeds United 8 +8 15 5 Blackburn Rovers 8 +5 15 6 Middlesbrough 8 +4 14

Leeds have moved up to fourth as a result of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw away to Norwich, jumping ahead of Blackburn Rovers in the table.

However, the Whites could fall to sixth if Sheffield United and Watford both win their games this evening.

The gap to top of the table Sunderland is three points, with Farke’s side set to travel to the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Leeds will face the league leaders in an 8pm kick-off in what will be their final fixture before the October international break.

Gruev injury could leave Leeds squad looking bare

Ampadu’s injury news came as a huge blow going into the Norwich clash, so losing Gruev as well for an extended period would be massive for Farke’s side.

Ao Tanaka came into the side in place of Ampadu, and he and Rothwell will now be relied upon in the absence of the Welshman and Gruev.

While the Yorkshire outfit still don’t know the full extent of the Bulgarian’s injury, a knee issue is concerning as they can lead to long-term injuries, as is what happened to Ampadu.

Given the number of injury concerns at Leeds at the moment, it’s possible that the October international break is coming at the right time for Farke and his players.