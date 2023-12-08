Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke warns against buying too many top-class players to maintain harmony and team spirit.

Farke believes spending money wisely is crucial.

Potential January departures at Elland Road could make some room for additions.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has warned his team not to buy too many superstars to avoid potentially creating disharmony, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites weren't afraid to bring in some top-quality players during the summer transfer window, with Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe arriving at Elland Road for sizeable fees.

But they also made some less eye-catching additions with Sam Byram returning to Elland Road following the expiration of his contract at Norwich City, although the full-back has proved to be one of the signings of the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The quality of the additions they made has allowed them to retain a very respectable squad at this level despite seeing several players depart, with their additions compensating for their departures.

Following an underwhelming start to the campaign, they are now on the right track, sitting in third place.

They may be struggling to close the gap on Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the moment, but that isn't their fault and they should reduce that deficit in the coming weeks and months if they can retain their consistency.

Farke: "You have to spend the money wisely"

The Whites could potentially have a decent amount of money to spend in January if they sell some of their most valuable assets.

But Farke has urged his team not to buy too many top-class players, saying in his pre-match press conference: "The most important topic is you're concentrated on yourself. If you're there with a point average of 2.00 like we are, then definitely happy days.

"Obviously money always helps to bring quality in, but it's also about good and hard work and creating a good spirit and balance. To add one top class player after the other it can ruin the whole atmosphere and spirit.

"You have to spend the money wisely, it makes your life easier if you have money but it doesn't take anything away from hard and good work in recruitment, that the quality and character of the player suits and the identification with the shirt."

The transfer strategy Leeds United should adopt in January

Considering they didn't generate big fees for many players, Leeds shouldn't be looking to spend a huge amount in the transfer market.

Even though that could help them to secure a Premier League return, there's a chance it could rock the boat too much, as Farke has mentioned.

That's the last thing they need in their quest to catch Leicester and Ipswich.

Bringing in a couple of loan players could pay dividends for them though.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Junior Firpo depart and if he does, a replacement left-back will be needed. And if Joe Gelhardt leaves, a striker will definitely be required despite the fact Farke already has Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter at his disposal.