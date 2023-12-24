Highlights Daniel Farke has warned his team against moaning during their busy schedule.

Leeds United's dominant victory over Ipswich Town had sent a statement to other promotion hopefuls.

The upcoming run of games will be season-defining for Leeds' promotion prospects.

As the promotion race at the top end of the Championship begins to intensify, so does every club's workload both in and out of matchdays as we enter a period which can make or break teams' respective ambitions.

Leeds United have been in almost unstoppable form for a number of weeks now, and laid a further marker down with the 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

However, the focus will now have to turn away from such a dominant victory that sent a statement out to many other promotion hopefuls, as Daniel Farke's men travel to Deepdale on Boxing Day evening to face an out-of-form Preston North End.

The fixture against Ryan Lowe's side could present Leeds with the chance to assert further pressure on Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys, who subsequently take on the leaders Leicester City, approximately five hours after the full-time whistle blows in Lancashire.

"I tell my players..." - Farke outlines 'privileged' stance amid hectic schedule

While match-going supporters or those watching on TV view the Boxing Day fixtures as somewhat of a tradition, the hectic schedule which comes during this time of year has recently caused debate among managers in the Premier League and EFL.

In Farke's native Germany, no matches are played between Wednesday, December 20th and January 12th as players are given ample time to rest and recuperate. However, the Whites boss made his stance more than clear when previewing the upcoming clash with the Lilywhites.

"Sadly, we are in a period when we have to go three weeks, more or less, without a day off," he began via Leeds Live.

"Normally everyone wants to spend some time with their family, but I tell my players they lead such a privileged life, this is the price you have to pay sometimes."

Leeds United's players must be professional

Professionalism has been the hallmark of Farke's current Leeds side at both ends of the pitch, with the front four of James, Rutter, Summerville and Piroe continuously ruthless, whilst the back line have also earned rave reviews across the season for their own performances.

In the seasons when Farke won the Championship title with Norwich on two occasions, his side accumulated 13 points from 24 in the period between December 2nd and the close of the winter transfer window in 2018/19, whilst two years later the Canaries would amass two more in the same window of games.

This has led to the German demanding the same level of performance despite the demanding workload on his current squad in West Yorkshire.

"I don't want to hear any moans or something like this. They have to be professional. We are in tomorrow, recovery session for the players involved today, a proper session on the pitch for a smaller group of players who didn’t have that many minutes," Farke continued.

"For me and my coaching staff, already more analysing and preparing for Preston. Then, the day after, Christmas day, training, also a team meeting about the way Preston play, the travel to Preston and the night in the hotel.

"Then you have to repeat everything for the next games because it is the same turnaround. It's important the players spend even more importance on their nutrition, sleep, good recovery and habits.

He concluded: "It’s crucial and it needs lots of work. It's important in this festive period to win many points to finish in a good position. For that, we have to be absolutely professional."

Next run of games could be season-defining for Leeds United

As already highlighted, the festive period is where the table begins to take shape for the remaining five months of Championship action that follow, as Boxing Day surpasses the halfway mark.

For Leeds, it is imperative to keep gaining momentum on the two sides above them, as they will certainly have one eye on proceedings at Portman Road for a game that will have ramifications for their own promotion prospects regardless of the outcome.

Leeds United's Upcoming 5 Fixtures Home/Away Date Preston North End Away 26/12 West Bromwich Albion Away 29/12 Birmingham City Home 01/01 Peterborough United (FA Cup) Away 07/01 Cardiff City Away 13/01

This run of fixtures is also a chance for those who haven't gained many appearances or goal contributions so far to stand up and be counted, as Farke will be expectant of his full 25-man squad to pull together amid a number of quick turnarounds.

The most challenging game in their next five is without question a trip to The Hawthorns, where they take on former cult hero Marcelo Bielsa's assistant, Carlos Corberan and his West Bromwich Albion side, who have only been defeated once at home since September.