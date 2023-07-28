Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes that if Patrick Bamford is fit and confident, he can score "several goals" for the club in the upcoming season.

Bamford's future has been a subject of much speculation this summer but the 29-year-old found the net, with what his manager has labelled a "really ice cold finish", in last night's 2-0 pre-season victory against Nottingham Forest.

Does Patrick Bamford have a future at Leeds United?

The 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns, which saw the striker bag a combined 33 goals and 12 assists as Leeds won promotion to the Premier League and then stayed up, seem a long time ago now.

Injuries have hampered Bamford in recent years and when fit, he's looked lacking in confidence and struggled to rediscover his form in front of goal. His poor performances and lack of goals were a contributing factor in last term's relegation from the top flight, which has raised questions over whether he has a future at Elland Road.

A recent report from Mail Online added further fuel to the fire and revealed that with Farke evaluating his squad ahead of the new campaign, the Leeds number nine is ready to leave the club.

The one-cap England international signed a new five-year deal in 2021, which keeps him under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. That would seem to protect his value were the Whites to look to move him on but finding a buyer and one willing to pay the sort of money that the player is on at Leeds - with Capology reporting he was on £70,000 per week last term - represents an issue.

Daniel Farke on Patrick Bamford

For the time being, Bamford remains a Leeds player and Farke's only senior number nine. He started up top against Forest in last night's friendly and bagged the opener - seizing on a defensive mistake before producing a cool finish.

Reading too much into pre-season performances is a risky game but it was certainly a promising sign. Pressed on Bamford after last night's victory against Forest, Farke highlighted what he can offer Leeds if he remains at Elland Road for the upcoming campaign.

He said (via Leeds Live): "Really ice cold finish today.

"Also experience on this level he doesn't have to prove, so last time we as a club played on this level he was there with many, many goals and secured promotion so he doesn't have to prove that he's an outstanding striker with a cap for England, so not the easiest nation to play for so we don't have to speak about his experience, about quality, but also after difficult season or seasons, the injury, each and every goal is important.

"I think he was there with a good performance today and the most important topic for Patrick is that he stays fit, that he stays in this movement, if he's fit and also full of confidence I'm pretty sure he's capable to score several goals for us."