Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has warned his players against complacency following Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Watford.

A Dan James double and a Manor Solomon strike had the Whites entering half-time three goals to the good, before Joel Piroe put the icing on the cake just after the hour mark.

The Hornets have been stinging teams at Vicarage Road all season, with nine wins from their 16 games there so far this term, but it was Leeds who inflicted the pain on Tom Cleverley's side this time around.

So, on a night when they moved three points closer to the Premier League, it's looking more and more likely that the only thing that could stop them from reaching the promised land is themselves.

"Must stay awake" - Daniel Farke issues anti-complacency call to Leeds United players after Watford demolition

However, Farke is determined not to allow complacency and overconfidence to creep into the Leeds United camp, as they look to continue putting their foot to the floor in the race for the Premier League.

Speaking in his post-match interview via The Yorkshire Post, the Whites boss said: "We were excellent on the counter-attack and the way we scored the goals. I'm pretty happy with the scoreline and the clean sheet.

Leeds United stats v Watford (11/02/25) - per FotMob Possession Shots Shots on target Expected goals (xG) Shots inside box Corners 39% 20 7 2.05 16 7

"All the topics that were important for this game we have delivered. The way we scored the goals was fantastic.

"We know we have good momentum and a great shape but we have to use it and keep going. We need to stay awake and need a little bit of luck in hopefully not getting injuries to key players."

Daniel Farke's call for focus comes at a crucial point in Leeds United's season with next few fixtures in mind

The routing of Watford extends Leeds' unbeaten run in the Championship to 14 games, dating back to a 2-0 win over Derby County on 7 December.

Farke's men are comfortably the highest scorers in the second tier at this stage of the season with 66, whilst they are scoring an average of 2.1 goals per match - per FotMob.

Their defence is also one of the meanest and most watertight in the division too, having conceded just 19 times in 32 games, which works out at an average of just 0.6 goals conceded per match - per FotMob.

Potent at both ends of the pitch, whilst also monopolising the tempo of games with their 61.3 percent average possession (per FotMob), Leeds look to have all the ingredients necessary to welcome Premier League football back to Elland Road next season.

However, the timing of Farke's 'stay switched on' reminder is a calculated one, as the 48-year-old knows the size of the games that are coming down the road.

Leeds' next three Championship outings begin with a home clash against Sunderland on Monday night, before they travel to Bramall Lane to take on automatic promotion-contending Sheffield United the following Monday, before heading back to home soil to welcome play-off chasing West Brom to West Yorkshire on 1 March.

Should the Whites take maximum points from these three fixtures, then they really could have one foot in the top flight, which is why Farke's call for focus must be heeded by his players.