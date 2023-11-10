Highlights Daniel Farke believes Plymouth Argyle pose a major threat to Leeds United and has urged his team to make Elland Road a fortress.

Leeds are in good form and closing the gap on Ipswich Town and Plymouth in the automatic promotion places.

Farke refuses to underestimate Plymouth and acknowledges their quality, but believes Leeds can win with their home advantage and superior form.

Daniel Farke believes Plymouth Argyle carry a major threat to his Leeds United side and has urged the Whites to make Elland Road a fortress ahead of Saturday's clash.

Leeds head into the game in good form, having won a huge top of the table fixture with Leicester City last time out, helping to close the gap on Ipswich Town and their hosts in the automatic promotion places.

Their form more generally has seen them win five of the last six games, with a 1-0 loss to Stoke City the only blemish on their record since the start of October.

Farke's side are the only team left unbeaten at home in the division this season, with four wins and three draws at Elland Road, showing the size of the task for Argyle who have the third-worst away record in the Championship.

Having said that, Farke has refused to underestimate Steven Schumacher's team and is expecting another test for his side in West Yorkshire.

What has Daniel Farke said about Plymouth Argyle?

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Farke feels as though his side must build on their win over the Foxes and make their home games difficult for away sides, even those as tricky as Plymouth, he said: "We have to be more spot on for this game than we were for the Leicester match."

"For me, two situations in the season are really important. One is when you have a setback, how you react. We have had this already this season and we have reacted in a good manner with performances and results.

"The other is when you win the spotlight game and everyone is praising you and the supporters and the players are enjoying the amazing win... You have to make sure that the next game, when everyone expects you will win, you are even more on it.

"In this league you cannot go into any game like it is just another day in the office.

"For Plymouth it will be one of the games of the season. They have worked so hard to have an away game at a packed Elland Road and if we go in with the attitude like it's just another game... we will not have a chance to win the points.

"We need the ticket office, the guys who sell the burgers and each and every supporter to make sure that we create an outstanding atmosphere. We have to make it a fortress."

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

However, Plymouth are a side with many threats and they have scored more than Leeds this season so far, he added: "They're a team that is used to winning football games from last season and you can see they still play with that confidence and freedom.

"The game at Ipswich they were the better side for many periods and were unlucky to lose. That speaks volumes for their quality.

"They play bravely and with courage and cheekily, in a good way. I really like this and we have to be spot on in order to be highly motivated and be successful in this game."

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth are a chaotic and fun team for the neutral, who have seen 51 goals in games involving them in the league this season, second only to Norwich with 56.

Leeds must be wary of that threat in transition, but should have the quality differential to see them win this game, especially when factoring in their home form and Plymouth's away form.

Farke is a manager who has the tactical nouse and quality in his squad to win, but the Championship can be unforgiving and will throw up strange results from time to time.