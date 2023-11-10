Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has praised Wilfried Gnonto's attitude.

Farke is keen to get away from the noise surrounding the Italian's future.

These comments come after it was claimed that the winger was unhappy in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has praised Wilfried Gnonto's attitude and believes it would be best to ignore speculation regarding his future, speaking to Leeds Live.

These comments come after it was reported by Football Insider that the Italian isn't happy at Elland Road, with the winger perhaps not getting as much game time as he would have wanted to this season.

He has registered just nine league appearances this term, registering one goal and one assist in the process, with an injury setback disrupting his start to the campaign.

But it's his own actions that have also contributed to his lack of appearances, as well as the fact Farke has chosen to leave him out of the starting 11 at times.

In August, when the winger was attracting a considerable amount of interest, he made himself unavailable for some games, not playing against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

This decision to make himself unavailable came shortly after he and his representatives were told by Leeds officials that he wasn't for sale.

The Whites had already lost a considerable number of key players at that point, either permanently or on loan, and were seemingly keen to retain some of their best stars despite the fact they hadn't generated a huge amount in sales during the summer window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Gnonto is reportedly still keen to secure a move away from Elland Road, with the Premier League and Serie A his preferred destinations at this point.

Already plying his trade in the English top tier, he may also be tempted to move to the country he represents and play there as he looks to retain his spot in Italy's senior squad ahead of Euro 2024.

What did Daniel Farke say about Willy Gnonto?

With all this noise surrounding Gnonto, journalists took the opportunity to ask Leeds boss Farke about the 19-year-old.

And the ex-Norwich City boss was clear in his verdict, telling Leeds Live: "You can see it by the performance of the players and even if they're not spending each and every minute on the pitch when I see, for example, how much he was celebrating in the last home game after Cree was scoring goals, although he was just a substitute.

"It says a lot about his attitude at the moment and for that, it's not a question.

"Let's ignore all this noise, let's just concentrate on what is important."

Should Leeds United sell Wilfried Gnonto in January?

Gnonto was worth a lot during the summer and although he still has plenty of time left on his deal, he hasn't been able to impress this term.

Getting him back up to speed and in form before they sell him could be important for Leeds in their potential quest to maximise the amount they receive for him.

It doesn't seem as though Gnonto is trying to force an exit again at this stage - but if he tries to again - the Whites should definitely sell him in January.

Whilst they continue to fight for promotion, they can't afford to carry anyone who isn't fully committed to the project.

And it would be difficult to see Farke tolerating him if he tries to secure a January exit and doesn't fully focus on his current team.