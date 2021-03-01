Daniel Farke issues injury update on influential Norwich City man ahead of crucial Brentford clash

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that Todd Cantwell is a major doubt for Wednesday’s huge fixture against Brentford.

The Canaries recorded a fifth straight victory against Wycombe yesterday to move seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

However, they face their closest challengers at Carrow Road in the week, so it really is a huge game, as another victory for Norwich would see them take a major step towards automatic promotion.

But, they may have to do without the influential Cantwell, as Farke revealed to reporter Paddy Davitt that the attacking midfielder is ‘less than 50/50’ to feature, although he stressed he was waiting for a concrete update.

Whilst the win at Adams Park showed Norwich do have strength in depth, there’s no denying that he will hope to have Cantwell available.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and registered two assists in the league, but he had been showing some great form in the past few weeks, particularly with his showing in the win at Coventry.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good for Norwich that Cantwell doesn’t have a serious injury, so even if he misses the game in the week, he should be available for the weekend fixture against Luton.

Pleasingly for Farke, he does have talented options to come in, with Onel Hernandez showing he can be a threat in Cantwell’s place yesterday.

Nevertheless, in these huge games, Cantwell can make a difference, so it would be great for Norwich if he can feature against the Bees.

