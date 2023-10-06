Helder Costa's nightmare at Leeds United has finally ended.

The Angolan international winger has been at Elland Road since being loaned from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019, but in truth he didn't make an amazing impact at the West Yorkshire outfit.

And with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, all parties have finally come to an agreement that will see Costa depart, as confirmed by Leeds on Friday afternoon.

Despite playing 25 times for Wolves in the 2018-19 Premier League season, Costa was loaned out to Leeds - then of the Championship - in the summer of 2019, significantly strengthening their wide options.

And even though he only scored four times in 43 Championship outings in his debut year for the Whites, Leeds had to purchase him permanently as part of the initial agreement, splashing out £15 million in 2020.

Costa wasn't always utilised from the start of Premier League matches in 2020-21 by Marcelo Bielsa though, and after his 22 top flight appearances that season, the winger was sent to La Liga to play for Valencia on a loan deal for most of the 2021-22 campaign.

Having fallen out of favour in the second half of the season though, the Spanish side opted not to make the move a permanent one, and instead Costa joined Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia on loan for 2022-23.

Featuring 20 times for Al-Ittihad, Costa returned to England once again earlier this year without being able to secure himself a full-time contract at a loan club, and after being clearly made surplus to requirements at Elland Road, an agreement has now been reached to let the 29-year-old find a new club.

What has Daniel Farke said on Helder Costa's exit?

Speaking ahead of Leeds' clash with Bristol City this weekend, head coach Daniel Farke has revealed that Costa's departure was a long time coming and that he is relieved that he can finally move on.

"We were all waiting for a solution," Farke said, per Phil Hay of The Athletic.

"We had open and professional talks about it.

"Helder is a great guy but from both sides, it was clear we wanted to have something new.

"We wish him all the best."

What next for Helder Costa?

There should be plenty of options for Costa as a free agent, with countries all over the world perhaps taking a look at him.

At the age of 29, Costa should have a few years left at least at a very competitive level, and considering he's been on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad in the previous two seasons, there will be clubs taking a keen interest.

He could end up back in Saudi Arabia or Spain, or even his birth country of Portugal, whilst the Qatari and UAE leagues will always be looking for players with Premier League experience.

It is a shame that it never worked out for Costa at Leeds, especially after what the club paid for him, but there is still a chance for him to make something of himself for the next few years.