Daniel Farke issues clear message on Norwich City’s title chances

Daniel Farke has banned title-winning talk within the Norwich City dressing room ahead of the final 11 games of the season.

Norwich have enjoyed an excellent campaign since being relegated from the Premier League last term, and continue to lead the way in the Championship.

The Canaries have sat at the top of the table since the 12th league game of the season, and are currently embarking on a winning run of seven games.

This weekend, they take on Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, hopeful of extending that run to eight games.

If they do manage to pick up a win and results go their way, then Norwich could potentially sit 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

But speaking to the Pink’Un ahead of tomorrow’s game, though, Farke insists that he isn’t focusing on anything other than cementing a top-six finish.

He said: “This is the crunch time period of the season. You have to be even more focused, more concentrated.

“We are fully focused on the next points. Not the title. We know we are edging closer and closer to 80 points to be safe in the play-offs.

“We are not far away and it is more than realistic to say we will achieve this target. Let’s make sure. We have three games in six days and the momentum in this league can change quickly.

“Let us win as many as we can and then after these three games, during the international break, we can speak about other targets, and speak about everything else. If we win all three games then maybe we can think about ordering the champagne. If we lose, then people will start talking about a crisis and our backs being against the wall or our feet to the fire.

“What matters is Sunday and our game. If we win points then it will be our weekend, because we are in the best position.”

The Verdict

Farke isn’t going to say anything other than this and you wouldn’t expect anything else from a football manager.

I think it’s clear that the players think they are good enough to win the league and they should definitely go on and so given their current league position.

But this is the Championship and anything can happen. Anyone can beat anyone, and the Canaries will know that a couple of defeats on the spin can open the door for the likes of Watford, Brentford and Swansea.

But they will back themselves to go on and win the title as they are an excellent team.