Daniel Farke says he has taken a tough love approach to diffuse the situation surrounding himself and Willy Gnonto's future at Leeds United.

With the Whites having loaned out a lot of their Premier League talents following relegation to the second-tier, hopes have been hung on stars such as Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter and others to fire them back up to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

But, as the season burns on, the Elland Road house seems to be crumbling. Gnonto and Sinisterra have both been banished from training, whilst Tyler Adams looks set to be sold to Premier League outfit Bournemouth for a fee of around £20million in another blow to the German. However, despite the amount of turnover in his squad, Farke refuses to let standards drop - adding that his players 'are privileged' to play professional football.

What has Daniel Farke said about Wilfried Gnonto's current situation at Leeds United?

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of Leeds' clash against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening, the German boss only gave the youngster tough love as he angles for a move away from Elland Road.

He said: "I want our supporters and also all the people who are connected with the club to understand the challenges and what makes our life difficult.

"You stick to your principles and stick to your rules and don't crack under pressure. That's also quite important. You stick to your values and you won't let the standard drop and training and say 'okay, it's a difficult situation, even for the players, I could do with perhaps not being focused on training or with a bit less workload.'

"No. I will hold the standard and the crossbar unbelievably high. I think you need to show some steel and some resilience in this moment. At least that's my way to handle such a situation.

"It's not like they need to get a cuddle each and every day and my arms around the shoulder. Yes, at times as well. Yes, it's quite normal. But it's also like, okay, these are professional football players and they lead a privileged life and we also want a lot of work. This is how we want to go with the group."

What is the current situation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds future?

Reports broke earlier in the week that, amid Everton's interest in Gnonto, the youngster was banished from training with the first-team after refusing to play in Leeds' Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury last week. Gnonto also missed Leeds' 1-0 loss at Birmingham City last weekend, and won't be included in Friday's tie against West Brom - leaving the Whites in transfer limbo with their star clearly wanting away from the club.

The Toffees have reportedly submitted a £25m bid which is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on percentage fee to bring Gnonto to Goodison Park - though it remains to be seen if this bid will be accepted as the transfer window deadline continues to loom large.

Gnonto is one of three players - incidentally all wingers - who are training by themselves, with Sinisterra and Helder Costa also banished from first-team matters. Sinisterra's release clause after relegation from the Premier League remains a hot topic, as Farke admitted earlier this week that he is unsure over whether it still exists due to legal issues, whilst Costa's absence is much more amicable.