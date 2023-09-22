Daniel Farke's handling of Archie Gray is a cause for concern for many Leeds United fans at the moment.

The 17-year-old midfielder was tipped to have a major impact in the first-team this season by Phil Hay, and his family name spoke for itself in that respect. Gray's father, Andy, played for Leeds and his grandfather, Frank, was a member of the famous Don Revie era at Leeds. Frank played alongside his brother, Archie's great uncle, Eddie - one of the best ever players in the club's history.

Archie, meanwhile, only made his return to any kind of competitive action six months after his last outing during the back-end of the U-21's campaign last season, due to two injury issues with his toe and then his ankle earlier in the year.

It wasn't abundantly clear how involved he would be this season, as that potentially stunted his development slightly last year, but he has taken his chance at senior level with both hands.

So far, he has played in, and started, every game in league and cup. In six of those nine appearances, he played every minute of the 90, including in the clash with Hull recently.

His three substitution times have been in the 88th, 89th, and 76th minute, meaning he has barely been given a rest in any meaningful capacity.

How does Farke solve the issue?

The 17-year-old is absolutely one of the most talented players to pass through the youth system in recent seasons. He is regarded as a special player with a high ceiling and needs to play games in the senior set up to kick on in his development further.

There is a middle ground, though. Leeds protected Gray during the international break well, when he was withdrawn from England’s U-19 squad for the international break, despite it being his first call up to that level for England.

Phil Hay revealed there were concerns regarding his fitness with Leeds wanting to manage his minutes, but that hasn't really come to fruition following the close of the international break.

Farke has continued to start Gray in every game in the league since, and the 17-year-old played the full match in East Yorkshire, despite looking fatigued late on. He's a player who needs to be managed and rotated correctly given his age, but hasn't been so far.

Gray has been relied on far too heavily by the German, and he should consider dropping him to give him a well-earnt rest. Leeds have other options now with the likes of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev improving their depth in midfield late on in the window, meaning there can be no excuse to overusing Gray anymore.

Kamara missed much of pre-season with Rangers, but has played enough football this season - mainly for the Finland during the international break - to be utilised more than he has thus far.

Kamara's ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into attacking areas from midfield make him a superb option next to a more defensive-minded option to dovetail with at the base of midfield. He should be afforded the opportunity and license to get forward more next to a defensive-midfielder such as Ethan Ampadu as a box-to-box player.

Gray is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a full professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given far more starting appearances. He has been given substitute outings in the 83rd and 88th minute so far, and was unused at the MKM Stadium.

Even if the Finn is still building fitness and sharpness and unable to complete a full 90 minutes, he could play 46-60 minutes of football to give Gray a role from the bench instead, which he would be more capable of handling late on. Gray could also learn a lot from the experienced 27-year-old as well, so it makes sense for them to share the minutes but Kamara needs to be integrated more at this stage.

The performance against Hull highlighted the need for this even more. He was his usual self out of possession, but was sloppy and fatigued on the ball, perhaps lacking some sharpness and speed of thought to move the ball forward in a consistent manner.

It was his worst performance in that sense so far, and was made even more confusing when he wasn't subbed off for either of Kamara or Gruev when Leeds went down to ten following Joe Rodon's red card.

Farke is managing Sam Byram's minutes, with Hay tweeting: "Byram only just back from injury and will need managing this season, you'd assume, so no great surprise to see that change."

The question for many Leeds fans will be: where is that same energy for Gray? The midfielder is so young and likely to burn out on his current projection, and Farke needs to be far more mindful of protecting Gray to avoid injury or stunting of his development.