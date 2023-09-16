Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is unhappy that Hull City has more rest before their upcoming match.

Farke expressed his concerns about the scheduling and the shorter turnaround for his team.

However, Farke knows that his team needs to focus on the upcoming game against Millwall and believes in the squad's ability to perform well.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed he isn’t happy that Hull City will have more rest ahead of their game on Wednesday.

What is Daniel Farke unhappy with?

The Whites are back in action after the international break with a trip to Millwall on Sunday, but the games start coming thick and fast, with Leeds taking on Hull three days later.

However, the Tigers have more preparation for that clash, as they drew 1-1 with Coventry City last night at home.

And, that has not gone down well with Farke, who shared his concerns to Leeds Live ahead of the fixture at The Den.

“It’s strange from the setup, our next opponent on Wednesday, Hull, plays already Friday, a home game, then next home game on Wednesday. We have [a] Sunday away game, Wednesday away game, but, again, I spoke about not feeling sorry for ourselves and then for that I don't complain about this.

“It doesn't affect the Millwall game. I just concentrate, at the moment, on Millwall and yes, we want to be successful, and we have good players, and I'm confident also with this group.

“It's just about finding the right setup, the right balance, the right rhythm. And I'm confident this group will also win many points for us.”

Does Daniel Farke have a point?

You can understand why Farke may be slightly frustrated, because it is a shorter turnaround for his side.

However, ultimately his side are playing on Sunday, and they then have another game on Wednesday. That offers more than enough time for them to recover, and at this stage in the season there will be no worries about fatigue.

So, it certainly can’t be used as an excuse if the Hull game doesn’t go the way Leeds want, and, in fairness, Farke won’t go down that road. It seems he is just using this opportunity to question the EFL, but it’s nothing major.

Can the Leeds squad cope with the busier schedule?

In the bigger picture though, the Millwall game is the first game of six in 21 days, so the squad will be tested over that period, and the boss will need to make changes.

But, that could be exactly what Leeds need, as there are no more distractions in terms of the transfer window, and they need to focus on the football as they try to climb the table.

Farke has multiple options in most positions, so he will be able to rotate when needed, and he will be confident that the group can start building momentum.

What next for Leeds?

Yet, Farke won’t be looking too far ahead, and his only concern right now will be beating Millwall, in what will be a tough game at a stadium where the Yorkshire side have struggled in the past.

The mixed start to the season has been understandable given the distractions that came about in the window, but Leeds now need to kick-on.

There is enough quality in the ranks to secure automatic promotion this season, but it won’t be easy. Now, it’s on Farke, who has delivered at this level in the past, and the side, to show what they can do.