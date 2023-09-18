Highlights Leeds United's clean sheet against Millwall was the most important aspect of their 3-0 win, according to manager Daniel Farke.

This win sets the tone for the team's upcoming fixtures and provides a confidence boost for both Farke and the players.

The victory also highlights the impact of Joel Piroe and will boost the confidence of Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed that their clean sheet against Millwall was the most important aspect of their 3-0 win, speaking to the Whites' media team after the game.

The West Yorkshire team had endured a pretty underwhelming start to the 2023/24 season, even bearing in mind the fact they were unable to complete some of their business until quite late on in the window.

Winning just one of their five league games before the international break, they found themselves in the bottom half of the division and they could have easily stayed there, because the Lions aren't an easy opponent to face.

Although Gary Rowett has faced criticism this term, it looked as though they managed to get themselves back on track with a victory against Stoke City and a draw away at Birmingham City.

The latter result may not seem like a brilliant achievement, but Blues started the campaign extremely well and wouldn't have been short of confidence when they faced Rowett's side at St Andrew's.

Unfortunately for the Lions, they were unable to make the most of their chances after going 1-0 down, with Joel Piroe putting the visitors ahead.

Ryan Longman and Tom Bradshaw both had efforts saved in the opening 45 - and the Lions were made to pay in the second half with Piroe grabbing his second and Georginio Rutter also getting himself on the scoresheet.

Daniel Farke on the most important aspect of Leeds United's win at Millwall

This victory was an important one for Leeds after the international break - and Farke believes the fact they were able to get back-to-back clean sheets following their 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month was important.

He told the Whites' media team: "I would say amazing, amazing team goals. When I think about the first goal you can put it straightaway into a book and sell it, because it's so wonderful. I'm pretty pleased for this.

"For me the most important topic is to return back from such a tough place with a clean sheet for the dressing room and yes, to score three goals it's amazing.

"I’m pretty, pretty proud of the performance."

Why else was Leeds United's win against Millwall so important?

Starting the next set of fixtures with a win was important for the Whites because it could set the tone for the rest of their games for the next international break.

This win was also very important for some individuals, including Farke.

The ex-Norwich City boss would have been under more pressure if they had lost that game, so the fact they came away with a win is a real positive for him and it will surely give him a bit of confidence.

Piroe has also continued to prove why it was worth Leeds spending a sizeable fee to bring him to Elland Road - and this game will boost Rutter's confidence following a very difficult start to life in West Yorkshire for the Frenchman.

To win so emphatically will provide all the players with a boost - and the importance of this victory can't be underestimated because it could start a long unbeaten run.