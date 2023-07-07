Daniel Farke has identified what needs to change at Leeds United in order for the team to be competitive next season.

The Whites suffered the drop to the Championship after three seasons back in the top flight.

Leeds finished 19th in the Premier League table, ending up five points adrift of safety under Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce parted ways with the Yorkshire club following the end of the season, with Farke arriving as the latest Leeds manager.

The German has overseen promotion from the second tier twice in his career, both times with Norwich City.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s promotion chances?

Farke has backed himself to do well at Elland Road given his own track record at this level and his desire to compete in the Premier League again.

The 46-year-old has highlighted a change in mentality is needed if the team is to start winning regularly again.

"Obviously I know the Championship inside out," said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I've spent nearly five years in English football, last year on the Bundesliga level, but I know exactly what is necessary to be successful [in the Championship].

“I think I can judge it - the Premier League is the best league in the world and I would even say that it's by far the best league in the world.

“But the Championship is by far the toughest league.

"Nearly each and every team wants to be there and fight for the promotion ranks, for the play-off ranks.

“And so many games, you have to deliver every three days, two cup competitions in addition, so it's a marathon.

“Especially after relegation it's also good to have this experience with Norwich of what happens after relegation because in this difficult year, you get used to losing football games and you have to change his attitude.

"Winning has to become a habit more or less again.

“To create this attitude and this atmosphere will be quite important after pretty challenging times in the recent months and let's be honest, the last two years were not that easy.

"We have to change mentality a little bit so that winning becomes a habit.

“The experiences of English football and especially at Championship level will hopefully help me to create this atmosphere again."

Leeds’ promotion bid gets underway with the start of the campaign on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Do Leeds United have what it takes to compete for promotion?

Farke’s pedigree at this level is exceptional, making him an ideal person to charge Leeds back to the top flight.

However, a lot of work still needs to be done in the transfer market before a definitive prediction can be made on the club’s promotion chances.

Leeds should be in the mix, but it will be a competitive Championship campaign ahead with a lot of clubs vying for a top two and top six finish.

That makes the transfer business crucial, as Leeds cannot afford to make mistakes in shaping their squad for the season ahead.

Farke's success in the past has come when he's had very strong options for the level and the Yorkshire club need to ensure the right tools are in place to help him flourish once again.