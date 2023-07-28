Highlights Leeds United has completed several first-team departures, including permanent exits and loan departures.

The squad still needs major additions in multiple positions, such as centre-back, full-back, and central midfield.

Leeds should aim to make several more signings to be competitive and ambitious in the upcoming season, as there is still work to be done in the transfer window.

A new era has begun at Leeds United, with Daniel Farke at the helm for next season's first Championship campaign in over three years.

Planning in the transfer window is well underway and plenty of first-team departures have been completed already.

The Whites have parted ways with Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Rodrigo, and Joel Robles. The four have completed permanent exits away for Elland Road, whilst Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract in June.

There have also been five loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, and Marc Roca have all completed temporary departures away from the club for the 2023/24 season.

The futures of players such as Illan Meslier, Cody Drameh, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville all remain unclear heading into the final month of the transfer window.

It has been quieter in terms of incomings, though. Farke has had to be patient, but Leeds have signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, and are closing in on Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as well.

The squad isn't ready for the battle just yet, and further incomings should be forthcoming to ensure Farke has the squad which is ready to fight it out at the top end of the division and bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

What has Farke said about Leeds United's transfer business so far?

Farke, speaking via Leeds Live following a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Pirelli Stadium last night, admitted his squad is still in need of major surgery. He outlined multiple positions throughout his squad that are in need of additions.

Farke said: "Well, it's always about what wishes and what is realistic to do. So I think we have to say 100% we need many, many positions. We can't rely, if you want to be an ambitious club, on just Ethan Ampadu in the centre of the park and if he's not ready then perhaps on an 18-year-old guy in the number eight position, or a 17-year-old guy.

"It’s not possible and also not healthy for the development so they need players who they can lean on, where they can learn. I'm pretty pleased with the development of our young players.

"We definitely need additions also at the centre-back position. It will be a long season, I know the Championship is the toughest league in the world, and at the moment we just have three centre-halves so we need to do a little bit, we're also a bit thin after the long-term injury of the full-back positions.

"Many, many positions if I'm honest, but it's always about what is realistic. So I have many wishes and I think if you want to start really ambitious into the season there needs a lot of business to be done. But, due to the nature of the situation, we keep going and try to make the best out of it."

What else do Leeds United need to add in the transfer window?

Farke is right, the Whites are in need of much more, especially when considering more players will leave the club between now and deadline day on September 1st.

Leeds probably need a right-sided centre-back, a left-back, another central-midfielder, an attacking-midfielder, and a centre-forward as a minimum; and, that could increase further with more sales.

Leeds could still find themselves in a strong position come the end of the window, but the lateness of how they have acted in the market will certainly hinder them slightly.