Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that the busy schedule could force him into changes against Hull City on Wednesday night.

Leeds prepare for Hull test

After a mixed start to the season, the Whites have picked up seven points from their last three games, which includes a convincing 3-0 victory at Millwall on Sunday.

It feels as though Farke’s side are starting to click into gear now that the window has shut, but they now face a Hull side that started the gameweek in the play-offs.

And, the Tigers have a slight advantage going into the fixture in terms of preparation, as they played on Friday night at home to Coventry, whilst Leeds were at The Den on Sunday afternoon.

Farke has already made his feelings clear on the matter, as he described the situation as ‘strange’.

With a home game against Watford on Saturday, the Yorkshire side will be tested, and Farke explained to journalist Phil Hay that he will have to manage his squad carefully - even if it’s something he doesn’t normally like to do.

“Farke: "I'm not a friend of rotating too much because this can break the rhythm." Says there might be a small number of changes tomorrow with three games scheduled in a week but not lots.”

Can Leeds afford to rotate the squad?

Pleasingly for Farke, there is a lot of quality at his disposal, so you could argue that bringing in some players won’t actually make much of a difference to the side.

For example, Glen Kamara was signed to be a first-team player from Rangers, and Dan James, Jaidon Anthony, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell are all proven Championship players.

Therefore, Farke shouldn’t be too worried about making changes, and he knows the importance of the squad over the course of the season.

Who could Farke look to change?

Following on from that, the likes of Kamara or Illia Gruev could be pushing to start in the middle of the park alongside Ethan Ampadu.

That would mean Archie Gray missing out, but it wouldn’t be a reflection of the performances of the 17-year-old, as he has been excellent. However, he seems an obvious one that Farke could be referring to when he discusses managing the squad carefully.

Elsewhere, James’ impressive cameo at The Den could make him an option, and Farke could look to freshen up the attack, even if they played so well last time out.

What next for Leeds?

All the focus will be on Hull for Farke now, and the German will know that it’s not going to be an easy task, as they are a good side under Liam Rosenior, with their success having been built on their home form.

It seems like a big period in the season ahead of the international break in October, and Leeds will want to make up ground on the top two over the next few weeks.

But, he won’t be looking too far ahead, and his only concern will be building on the win at Millwall by backing it up with three points against the Tigers.