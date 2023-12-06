Highlights Leeds United have had an excellent start to their Championship campaign, currently sitting third in the table.

The club has vastly improved their disciplinary record this season, having received only 29 yellows and one red card.

The players' willingness to listen to manager Daniel Farke's instructions has created a calm and focused environment within the dressing room.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they look set to be among the automatic promotion contenders in the second tier.

Leeds secured their fifth win in their last six games with a dramatic 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.

Emmanuel Latte Lath gave Boro the lead in the third minute, but just four minutes later, the Whites had turned the game around with goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville putting them ahead, and Joel Piroe's penalty extended their advantage in the 38th minute.

Latte Lath scored his second before half-time to reduce the deficit for the visitors, but after Boro had Anfernee Dijksteel sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half, Leeds held on for all three points.

Where are Leeds in the Championship table?

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and eight points behind leaders Leicester City, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Farke has made a big impact since his arrival in West Yorkshire this summer, and the faith the Leeds squad have in the German is underlined by their impressive disciplinary record.

What is Leeds United's disciplinary record this season?

Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Joe Donnohue revealed that Leeds have the best disciplinary record in the EFL this season, having received just 29 yellows and one red card so far, while no player has been shown more than five bookings or served a one-game suspension apart from Joe Rodon, who was dismissed in the 0-0 draw with Hull City.

This is a significant improvement from last season, when Leeds players received 87 yellow cards, the most in the Premier League, and three red cards.

It is an incredibly commendable statistic, particularly when playing in a league as competitive as the Championship, and it highlights the standards that Farke has implemented at Elland Road, as well as the players' willingness to listen to his instructions.

Given the expectation around the club this season, there is plenty of pressure on the players to get results, and it would be easy for them to lose their head, but it is a huge testament to Farke that he has created a calm and focused environment within the dressing room.

Farke inherited a tough situation at the club, having arrived after a relegation season in which three managers had taken charge of the team, while a number of high-profile players were keen to leave during the summer transfer window.

It seems a long time ago that the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra were refusing to play in a bid to force through a move, and Farke has managed to unite his squad and get everyone pulling in the same direction.

As the promotion race continues to heat up, Leeds players will need to remain disciplined, so their outstanding record in this area could prove to be crucial over the course of the campaign.