Highlights Leeds United has been in top form, winning four out of five recent Championship fixtures, including a victory over Leicester City.

Rutter, who has been performing well for Leeds, is a doubt for their upcoming match due to an abdominal strain.

If Rutter is unable to play, Farke should consider other options such as shifting Piroe to the number nine position or giving opportunities to youngsters like Joseph or Gray.

In the last period of Championship fixtures in-between international breaks, Leeds United were on top form, winning four of their five contests in a spell which included beating table-topping Leicester City away from home.

Daniel Farke has found the winning formula for the West Yorkshire outfit, and it was to be expected considering his record with Norwich City in the second tier of English football.

The German did have a ropey start in the dugout, but a consistent starting 11 for the most part has been found, and that includes in the final third, where Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter have certainly clicked.

That foursome looks set to be split up though ahead of the Whites' trip to Rotherham United on Friday night, as Rutter - who hasn't been prolific but has been offering more than just goals - is a major doubt to feature at the New York Stadium.

The French forward has suffered an abdominal strain during the international break, and it is one that has meaned he has not trained all week, according to Farke.

Rutter will undergo a fitness test in the build-up to the match, but Farke has expressed that he is not worried about Patrick Bamford potentially stepping in to lead the line once more if he is selected.

Patrick Bamford - is he deserving of a Leeds United start?

Bamford's best season came in Leeds' return to the Premier League in 2020-21, thriving under Marcelo Bielsa as he scored 17 top flight goals and it also led to an England debut.

The struggles have been evident since then though, starting in 2021-22 when he suffered a number of injuries that restricted him to just 10 appearances in all competitions.

And whilst the striker got himself back fit for last season, he was only able to find the back of the net four times for United as they were relegated from the Premier League, and the stats showed that he missed 13 big chances over the course of the campaign.

Even though his confidence will have been knocked, Bamford was expected to make a big impact in the Championship when recovered from a pre-season injury, but his eight appearances so far have all been from the bench, and he's not only not scored yet but also missed a vital penalty against Stoke City in October.

Related 4 realistic Willy Gnonto replacements Leeds United should consider ahead of January FLW look at 4 ideal replacements for Willy Gnonto that Leeds United should be looking at in the January transfer window.

It is fair to say that Bamford is not the Leeds supporters' favourite players right now, and there will be some trepidation if he does get the nod on Friday night - even though facing a thread-bare Rotherham defence could pose a great chance for him to break his duck.

There's an argument to be had though that since his return, Bamford has not done enough to start for Leeds in a Championship match, and Farke should be considering his other options.

Who do Leeds United start up-front if not Patrick Bamford?

The most logical solution would be to shift Joel Piroe back to his natural position of a number nine if Rutter is absent.

The Dutchman has been prolific for Swansea City in two Championship seasons in that role, and whilst he's flourishing in the number 10 position right now, it's still not his favoured slot.

That move would allow Wilfried Gnonto to return to the starting 11 behind Piroe, and the front four including that pair, James and Summerville could be very fluid and interchangeable, unlike if Bamford were to start as he's solely a number nine.

Youngster Mateo Joseph could also be considered to lead the line, whilst Archie Gray could move more advanced into the 10 if Piroe is to start up-front, especially if Djed Spence is fit and ready to feature at right-back once more after a stint that has been plagued by injury and illness.

Farke has a selection dilemma on his hands ahead of Friday night, and there are so many options that do not have to include a player in Bamford who is quite clearly lacking in confidence.