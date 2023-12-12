Highlights Leeds United's recent injuries have presented a problem, but signing a left-back to replace Firpo could be the solution.

Djed Spence needs to play in his preferred position at right-back to succeed at Leeds United.

The January transfer window is a pivotal moment for Spence's tenure at Elland Road and Leeds' promotion chances.

Leeds United continued their brilliant run of results with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers over the weekend.

Daniel Farke’s men visited Ewood Park and goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville helped make it six wins and a draw from the last seven games.

A couple of recent injuries have presented the German with a new problem to overcome, but there is a route Leeds should go down to solve it and allow Djed Spence to thrive at Elland Road.

Djed Spence’s time under Daniel Farke

Spence signed for Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in August, only for an early injury to hamper his progress.

The club website wrote that he “picked up a knee injury following a challenge in training” and would be sidelined for roughly eight weeks. At that time, a brief cameo off of the bench in the goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday was his only experience on the pitch, and he is now tasked with making up for lost time.

Spence was an unused substitute in the victories over Swansea City and Middlesbrough before Farke then sent him on for the final 20 minutes in the latest fixture - the win over Blackburn.

Sam Bryam, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are now all dealing with injury issues of their own, having been amongst the full-backs regularly deployed for Leeds; Byram the go-to at left-back in the absence of Firpo and Dallas, who has, of course, not played since the 2021/22 season.

Leeds United's full-backs in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Player Appearances (At full-back only) Starts Minutes Sam Byram 18 16 1,299 Archie Gray 9 (as a fullback) 9 810 Luke Ayling 14 8 751 Junior Firpo 3 1 116 Djed Spence 2 0 29

This promises to be an important moment in Spence’s tenure at Elland Road - he thrived last time he was in the Championship, but his career hasn’t gone to plan since then.

Joining Tottenham was a big move for the defender, fresh off of a promotion-winning season with Nottingham Forest no less. But he has struggled to convince in North London. A loan spell to French side Rennes at least gave Spence the opportunity to play football, but it remains the case that he has a lot to prove at Leeds, albeit at a level he's previously excelled at.

Spence needs to play in his preferred position

In the win over Blackburn, Spence was sent on in the place of former Norwich City man Byram at left-back after he picked up a hamstring injury, with Archie Gray continuing on the right.

Given that “there is a concern for Sam (Byram) for the next two games at least”, Spence will likely be thrown in from the start for the mid-week trip to Sunderland at left-back.

Farke is aided by the fact that the January transfer window is drawing ever closer and bringing in a left-back, even if it is just on a short-term deal, seems like a no-brainer.

Gray is at his best, and would prefer to play in midfield, plus both Spence and Byram are right-backs traditionally. Focusing on Spence in particular, and if Leeds are to make use of this loan deal at all, then putting him in a position to succeed is essential.

Signing a left-back to deputise for, and potentially replace Firpo, who himself could be in the shop window next month, is the way to go. Transfer expert Dean Jones said the following to GiveMeSport regarding the rumours in question: “There is a pretty high chance that Firpo will leave Leeds in January if they can get a good offer for him. If he has had his head turned by the idea of going back to Betis, I think it's understandable if they look to cash in.”

Playing Spence out of position doesn’t make all that much sense, so this promises to be a pivotal transfer window for him, Leeds and, ultimately, the club's chances of winning promotion back to the Premier League.