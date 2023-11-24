Highlights Leeds United's upcoming fixture against Rotherham United marks the return of Djed Spence, who has been out with an injury since September.

Spence's return provides a significant boost for Leeds as he is considered the club's best right-back and brings quality and speed to the team.

While Archie Gray has performed well as a right-back in Spence's absence, it is likely that Spence will regain the starting position, which may result in a change in the team's defensive tactics.

High-flying Leeds United travel to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United on Friday evening, and Daniel Farke is able to call upon Djed Spence for the first time since early September.

The Whites make an early return to action from the November international break compared to their Championship rivals, with the trip to the Millers coming before the rest of the weekend’s action on Saturday.

This is much to Farke’s frustration, with a number of Leeds players only returning from international duty on Wednesday, leaving just Thursday available for any training with the rest of the squad.

They won their previous fixture prior to that, in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road and head into the Rotherham clash in red-hot form with six wins in their last seven league games.

That good run will instill them with confidence heading into a busy month of festive fixtures, and the good news for the German doesn't end there as he is set to welcome three players back into the first-team fold following the break.

The Leeds boss has confirmed that Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, and Joe Gelhardt have all returned to training in the last week. Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk are also further ahead in their recovery than the Whites had anticipated and could be involved.

How likely is Spence to play?

Spence has been absent from the Leeds team since suffering an injury during training in September shortly after his solitary appearance against Sheffield Wednesday.

The full-back is currently on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, but has made just one appearance for the Whites due to fitness issues.

The 23-year-old could make a second appearance for the club on Friday, but a start is perhaps unlikely after such a lengthy absence.

Spence is very likely to be the starting right-back for Leeds when up to full fitness, and is tailor-made for the high-and-wide full-back role Farke likes to employ on one side of his defensive pairing.

He is clearly the club's best right-back, and his short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that. Despite Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, and Shackleton all being capable of operating there, none have the quality Spence has shown at this level before with Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old would start for almost every side in the league and is a serious upgrade in terms of quality and speed as well on Leeds' alternative options.

What could this mean for Archie Gray?

Gray has also been utilised for a while now as a right-back, and although he could be expected to retain the shirt against Rotherham, longer-term the spot is likely to be given to Spence for much of the rest of the season.

The 17-year-old has played five of his 17 games from right-back, and has mostly competed well in a new role, in part due to him picking up a lot of the same positions he would if he operated in midfield, with him able to invert into central spaces.

Gray playing as a right-back has given Byram more freedom at left-back to roam forwards and join the attack, but when Spence comes back into the team, that is likely to swap again. Spence will be allowed the space to operate on the right-flank and Byram will have to become more reserved and tuck in alongside the centre-backs.

None of Leeds' current right-backs can carry out Farke's game plan as well as Spence will be able to. If Ayling has played high up, then he has been caught out when recovering back the other way defensively. Shackleton and Gray are more midfielders and don't necessarily possess the raw athleticism and attacking capabilities of Spence.

Gray will hope to continue playing regularly, and perhaps in a midfield berth once more, but Glen Kamara's performances in the middle of the park are going to give Farke plenty of options and a headache or two in terms of what he wants to do with Leeds' lineup.

Kamara and Ethan Ampadu has been a more solid and effective pairing than Gray alongside the Welshman. However, with Spence's return and that midfield partnership blossoming, it perhaps opens up the possibility of Farke being more careful and selective with Gray's minutes. The German has warned about the risks of overplaying the 17-year-old this season previously.