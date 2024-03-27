Leeds United return to Championship action on Friday evening when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

The Whites entered the final international break of the season at the summit of the standings following three consecutive league wins, but will return to domestic action with a few defensive injury issues ahead of their trip to WD18.

Daniel Farke is expected to be without Burnley loanee Connor Roberts after he picked up a knock in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland on Tuesday evening, while it remains to be seen whether Junior Firpo will be available for selection for United's next Championship assignment.

But the Leeds manager will have another issue to manage with one of his star performers this season, following a heartbreaking moment during the international break.

Daniel James missed spot-kick leaves Wales out of Euro 2024

Wales agonisingly missed out on qualification for Euro 2024 as they suffered a penalty shootout defeat in their play-off final against Poland on a night of crushing disappointment in Cardiff.

In what was the first shootout for Wales' men in a competitive match, it fell on the shoulders of substitute, James, to send the spot-kicks to sudden death.

However, the Leeds forward saw his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny, with Poland scoring all five of their efforts from 15 yards out, sending them to the finals in Germany later this year.

The defeat was made even more painful for Rob Page's side, having seen the visitors fail to register a shot on target for the entirety of the 120 minutes of play ahead of the shootout, with Wales failing to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2012.

Speaking after the heartbreak, Wales boss Page told S4C the importance of rallying round the Leeds forward, commending his bravery for taking a penalty on the night.

"It's a cruel game, that's what I've said to the players, one kick away from qualifying. It hurts," Page said.

"I thought we were the better team. My message to the players at half-time was, we are the better team, we will win this game.

"It's so disappointing but look how far we've come, there's something good happening with this group.

"We rallied around Daniel James, he had the bravery to take that penalty. I am so proud of that group."

Daniel Farke will need to instill confidence back into Daniel James

With his Wales manager rallying round him, Farke will have to ensure that James is given all the love and support possible upon his return to Elland Road this week.

The 47-year-old has been praised for his man management of the current squad at his disposal this term, and it could prove pivotal come the end of the season, especially what has happened to one of his top performing players over the past week.

In his second full season with the club, the Welshman has excelled in the Championship, heading into the international break with two goals in three games and contributing well in the Whites' current 13-game unbeaten run.

Daniel James' Leeds United stats this season as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 37 Goals 12 Assists 7 Minutes played 2,291 Shots on target 31 Pass accuracy 75.2% Successful dribbles 29 Touches in opposition box 119 Fouls won 36 Duels won 107

It will be important for Farke to maintain that confidence in James should Leeds want to fulfill their aspirations of reaching the Premier League this term, but will have to strike that fine balance between playing him purely to gain confidence back, or doing what is best for the team if the 26-year-old is still struggling.

James has proved time and time again this season what an exceptionally talented footballer he is, and his performances this term have become crucial to where his side find themselves in the current standings.

You would only have to go as far back as the start of this month to look at the impact and quality he brings to Farke's side, and reviewing some of his performances during the calendar year may help James recover from the latest setback in his professional career.

While Leeds have a number of impressive attacking options, James is arguably their most dangerous, so Farke's impact on the Welshman upon his return to Yorkshire will be crucial to get the 26-year-old back firing once again.