Eight games into the Championship season and it looks as though Daniel Farke is finally starting to get the best out of the Leeds United squad that he inherited over the summer.

The ex-Norwich City head coach has had somewhat of an indifferent start to 2023-24, but a whole host of new signings in the transfer window, coupled with the remnants of the squad he decided to keep around, are now showing what they are really about.

Their latest win came at home in a 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony's first strike for the club completing a comfortable win.

Despite the comprehensive success and an exciting attacking performance, it was Leeds boss Farke who stole the show by the time full-time came around as he was all people could talk about on social media when the game was over.

What did Daniel Farke do during Leeds United 3-0 Watford?

At some point during United's victory over Watford, Farke produced an absolute moment of brilliance - but not with his tactics or any game-changing substitutions.

It is what Farke did with the match ball instead that has drew plaudits, as he plucked a ball that came flying in his direction right out of the sky with his right boot like there was glue stuck to it.

The control was reminiscent of perhaps Ronaldinho in his prime, and it certainly got the spectators at Elland Road off their feet - you can watch the clip below.

Farke had a modest playing career in the lower reaches of German football before becoming a coach and manager, but he's clearly not lost his touch despite now being in his 40's.

How have Leeds United fans reacted to Daniel Farke's viral moment?

And his exploits have now gone viral on Twitter, with Leeds fans in particular loving what happened.

Farke has now set his standards high when it comes to showing off his skills, and it quite possibly won't be topped this season.