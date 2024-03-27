Daniel Farke has provided a positive injury update on Georginio Rutter ahead of Leeds United’s upcoming Friday night clash with Watford.

The forward required hernia surgery, which he underwent during the March international break.

He has been a key figure for Leeds so far this season, contributing six goals and 16 assists from 37 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

The Whites will be hoping he can play an important role during the run-in, with the Yorkshire outfit chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But an exact timeframe for when Rutter will be back to full fitness remains unclear.

However, Farke has raised optimism that he could be included in the first team squad for Friday night’s trip to Vicarage Road.

The German has revealed he could play a role against the Hornets, but that nothing has yet been decided, while also providing updates on Wilfried Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Connor Roberts following their time away on international duty.

“A few concerns, Rutter is one, [he] is on a good path,” said Farke, via Leeds Live (13.40).

“Joined us in team training parts today, no full sessions yet for him.

“Still 48 hours for him.

“Carefully optimistic he is available for some minutes, [we will] wait for the outcome [of the assessment].

“Connor [Roberts] limped off [for Wales against Poland].

“Need to assess him, if you limp off you are not available two days later.

“Seems to be a muscle injury.

“Same for Gnonto, reported a problem with hamstring after his game, [we] wait for his assessment.

“Same for Gruev. Ankle ligament issue after their game. Wait for their assessments.”

Georginio Rutter's importance to Leeds

Georginio Rutter stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.17 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.33 Shots 3.07 Assists 0.46 Expected assists (xAG) 0.34 npxG + xAG 0.67 Shot-creating actions 4.40

Leeds will be aiming to have everyone available for as many minutes as possible in the coming weeks, with the team currently leading the Championship table.

However, the gap to third place Ipswich Town is just one point, with the battle for a top two place quite intense with only eight games to go.

Rutter will be especially important for Leeds given his contributions in the final third this season.

Only Crysencio Summerville has contributed more goals and assists to the side in the second division.

Victory on Friday night will maintain the side’s position inside the top two, but Leeds will know before kick-off the results of their rivals.

Both Ipswich and Leicester City play earlier in the day, giving them the chance to temporarily move above them in the standings before the game gets underway at Vicarage Road at 8pm.

Rutter’s fitness could be key for Leeds

Rutter has been so important for Farke’s side this season, so there will be some relief that an extended absence looks unlikely.

However, they must also avoid rushing the forward back too quickly, as that could aggravate his injury, which would be a disaster.

Farke stressed the need for Rutter to go and get surgery as it was an issue he had been struggling with, so perhaps a fully healed version of the Frenchman could perform even better than he was prior to surgery.

If he can get back up to speed quickly then that will be a huge boost for Leeds’ promotion hopes.