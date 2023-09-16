Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes his team can secure points anywhere in the Championship at their best, giving Millwall a warning ahead of their clash.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed his side can go anywhere in the Championship and pick up points when they are at their best, firing this warning to Millwall ahead of tomorrow's clash.

The Whites haven't enjoyed the most successful start to the campaign, winning just one of their five league games, drawing three and losing one.

Although they have only lost one league game, the Whites will surely be frustrated by the fact they haven't put more points on the board when they had a good opportunity to.

Cardiff City, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday will have all been seen as beatable opponents at home - but they couldn't take advantage at Elland Road and claim a win against any of the trio.

The fact they managed to beat high-flyers Ipswich Town is impressive - but they can't be pleased with their season so far - especially after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Salford City.

In fairness to the Whites, they had a disrupted summer because their takeover saga dragged on, but they should now be a much better version of themselves after the international break, even after losing quite a few key men during the previous window/

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

They did manage to bring in quite a few players in return though, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe and Djed Spence likely to give the West Yorkshire outfit a good chance of being in the top six.

What did Daniel Farke claim ahead of the Millwall game?

Even with their poor start in mind, Farke's side are still in a strong position because they have an excellent squad.

And this is one reason why the ex-Norwich City boss is so confident that his team can perform on the road, whilst also respecting the Lions.

He told Leeds Live: "I'm really respectful because his (Gary Rowett) side plays always with lots of spirit and lots of aggressiveness and lots of team spirit and they go for it.

"They're always well structured, pretty pretty good defending, so that some momentum in the last games, four points in the last two games, we are really respectful.

"But we also know when we are there at our best, it's tough place to go, but when we are there at our best we have a chance to win points wherever we go and this is also our topic, we want to concentrate on our performance, pretty respectful and also aware of the strengths of Millwall but we want to be there with the best possible performance.

"If we are capable to bring it on the pitch then we have also good chance to win points."

Will Leeds United secure a win against Millwall tomorrow?

This is a very difficult game to predict because the Lions have managed to get themselves back on track following their damaging defeat away at Norwich City.

But they have been beaten at The Den a couple of times this term and that should give Leeds enough confidence to put in a good performance in the English capital.

It also can't be forgotten that they will have some of their new signings at their disposal.

Although it may take a bit of time for them to get on the same wavelength as Leeds' other players, their presence alone should give the Whites a boost.

And it wouldn't be a surprise to see them come away with the three points. But Leeds still need time to gel, so a draw seems like a likely outcome.

Anything can happen in football though.