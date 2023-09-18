Highlights Leeds United must not celebrate too much after their impressive 3-0 win against Millwall, according to Daniel Farke.

Despite the win, Leeds are not yet in the play-off positions and need to maintain consistency and keep winning to have a chance at promotion.

The goal for Leeds should be automatic promotion, as anything can happen in the play-offs.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has warned against his side celebrating too much following their 3-0 away win at Millwall, speaking to Leeds Live.

That result is probably their most impressive of the campaign so far, having had a reasonably underwhelming start to the campaign.

How have Leeds United started the 2023/24 season?

Coming into the season, it looked as though they had a reasonably favourable set of fixtures.

But they found themselves 2-0 behind against Cardiff City during their opening league game and had to fight their way back in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw against the Bluebirds.

They then went to Birmingham City and would have been hopeful of securing three points - but they had a weakened squad due to various absences and lost via a penalty in the end.

After that, they hosted fellow Midlands club West Bromwich Albion and looked dangerous at times, but could only secure a point and that meant they had only taken two points from a possible nine in their opening three matches.

They responded with an excellent 4-3 victory away at high-flyers Ipswich Town and with Wilfried Gnonto back for that game, it looked as though that could have been a turning point.

However, they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Salford City and could only draw 0-0 against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

With this, Leeds couldn't count the first block of games of the 2023/24 campaign as a successful period and they desperately needed to respond after the interval.

How did Leeds United respond after the international break?

They managed to respond in the perfect fashion, even though they faced a difficult opponent as they travelled to the English capital to face Millwall.

A Joel Piroe double and a third from Georginio Rutter allowed the Whites to claim an emphatic 3-0 victory.

And that will be a massive confidence booster for them following a rough start to the campaign, with the Whites now sitting in 10th place and a much better position.

What warning did Daniel Farke have for his Leeds United players?

Farke has warned his players about getting too carried away following such an excellent win against the Lions, saying: "It feels like a team of the moment a bit, but I am never over the moon after a victory or too down after a setback.

"This league is relentless, you have to prepare yourself in every possible manner for each and every game.

"We can’t afford to celebrate too much, but definitely for the rhythm confidence and mood, and for the table the three points are priceless."

Is Daniel Farke right?

Farke is right - because there's still lots of work to do.

They aren't even in the play-offs yet, so they still need to keep winning and remain consistent if they want to be in the promotion mix.

The league this term is arguably harder than it was last season, so Leeds will need to be almost perfect if they want to secure a top-two spot.

A top-six spot would still mean they're in the promotion mix.

But anything can happen in the play-offs - and they should be aiming for automatic promotion because of that. Consistency will be key to their success though.