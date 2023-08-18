Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean.

Manager Daniel Farke is a fan of the Scotland international, who he signed for Norwich back in 2018.

Tyler Adams' reported move to Bournemouth means Leeds are in need of attacking reinforcements.

Leeds United are keen on a move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from TEAMTalk, who say that Whites boss Daniel Farke is keen on a reunion with the 31-year-old.

McLean a familiar face to Farke

Norwich midfielder McLean and Leeds boss Farke are of course, no strangers to each other.

It was Farke who signed McLean for Norwich from Aberdeen back in the 2018 January transfer window, when he was then loaned back to the Dons until the summer of that year.

The midfielder then continued to play under Farke for Norwich until the German was sacked in November 2021, with McLean continuing to play for Norwich all the way up until the present day.

In total, the 31-year-old has made 179 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring 11 goals and providing 18 assists in that time.

Now though, it seems there could be a chance of a reunion with Farke for McLean - who has also won 30 senior international caps and scored two goals for Scotland in his career - at Elland Road.

Midfield reinforcements needed for Leeds

According to this latest update, Leeds are interested in a move for McLean, as they look to add some vital experience to the centre of their midfield.

It is thought that Farke is a fan of McLean, and that the Scot could be used to replace Tyler Adams at Elland Road.

The American international is reportedly closing in on a £23million move to Premier League side Bournemouth, which would leave a significant void in the centre of Leeds' midfield.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on McLean's contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Consequently, Leeds would have to make a significant offer if they were to prise the midfielder away from Norwich, given the Canaries are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for McLean.

Indeed, it is suggested that Norwich would be reluctant to sell a player such as McLean to a direct Championship rival in the form of Leeds.

McLean not the only Norwich player on Leeds' radar

It seems as though McLean may not be the only player that Leeds are keen to bring to Yorkshire from Carrow Road before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

According to reports from Football Insider, Canaries striker Josh Sargent has also emerged as a target for the Whites, who still need to boost their attacking options this summer following the departure of Rodrigo, and injuries to Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter.

Leeds have taken just one point from their opening two league games of this season, prior to their clash with West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night.