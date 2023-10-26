Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke defends his decision to rest Crysencio Summerville and other players, citing the importance of squad rotation over the course of the season.

Despite the defeat to Stoke City, Farke believes that the selection was necessary due to various factors such as injuries, busy schedules, and the need to give other players game time.

Leeds now face a nine-point deficit to Ipswich, but Farke stands by his decision and is focused on their upcoming match against Huddersfield Town.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke insists he had to rest Crysencio Summerville, and others, as his side fell to defeat at Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Leeds fall to Stoke City defeat

The Whites had won three on the bounce going to Staffordshire, which included a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Norwich City over the weekend.

Summerville was integral to that, scoring two superb goals that highlighted why the Dutchman is so highly-rated by all at Elland Road.

Therefore, it was a real surprise that the winger was only on the bench at the Bet365 Stadium, with Farke making other changes as well, as Glen Kamara and Dan James also dropped out.

And, it’s fair to say it was a decision that backfired, as Leeds were beaten by Stoke, although that didn’t tell the whole story, as Patrick Bamford missed a penalty in the 75th minute that could have put the visitors ahead.

Pascal Struijk would put the ball in his own net just five minutes later, condemning Leeds to a third defeat of the campaign, all of which have been on the road.

Daniel Farke explains team selection

Whilst Farke has done a fine job since arriving at Elland Road, there were some questions from the fans to the German over the team selection.

However, speaking to Leeds Live, the boss explained that Summerville had to be rested, as he explained the importance of the squad over the course of the season.

“You have to make the decision before the game and I would do the same. You cannot win the league over 46 games with 11 players. James was injured a few weeks ago. Busy period with Wales. Gnonto available and needs game time. Summerville cannot play three matches over 90 in seven days. Little injuries and an affected pre-season, Playing with painkillers and a strapped shoulder.

“Kamara played every minute for Finland. Needed those changes. Fresh players came in. Have to convert chances.”

Summerville and James were both brought on in the 70th minute, but they couldn’t help the team to what would have been a crucial three points.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Will Daniel Farke regret his decision?

You do have sympathy for Farke here, because it’s not like he has rung the changes and brought in a bunch of kids.

Wilfried Gnonto should be one of the standout players at this level, so starting him isn’t a downgrade, whilst Anthony is a proven performer. The final change saw Ilia Gruev start, and he’s a Bulgarian international.

The Summerville one would have been the only one you could argue with, as you generally try to keep players in the XI who have been in form, and he had real momentum after his display at Carrow Road.

But, Farke claimed he’s still managing his injury, so you have to take his word for that.

Finally, the winger did come on at 0-0 as well, so he still had time to influence the game, but it just wasn’t to be. Clearly, the boss is comfortable with the call he made, but it didn’t pay off.

Leeds now trail Ipswich by nine points, whilst the Tractor Boys also have a game in hand. Farke’s men are back in action on Saturday when they host Huddersfield Town.