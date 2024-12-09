Leeds United must fight the urge to start Ethan Ampadu in Tuesday's vital clash at Middlesbrough, despite the midfielder's return to full training and the matchday squad.

Given his quality and importance, it is likely to be tempting for Daniel Farke. The German stated that Leeds' skipper was set to be out for around 10 weeks after damaging his lateral knee ligaments in the win over Coventry City.

The Welsh international was forced off just before half-time against Coventry and was replaced by Ao Tanaka. Farke confirmed that the knee injury he sustained against the Sky Blues would rule him out until close to January. That was then revised last month when Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Ampadu could be back before then.

He revealed he was "carefully optimistic" about Ampadu returning ahead of schedule. Two weeks ago, Farke then outlined that he was in "the final stages of rehab" - via LeedsLive. Given his usual levels of durability last season, it was not a huge surprise to many Leeds fans.

Leeds' captain played in 63 games last season for Farke's side and his country, Wales, proving to be a consistent figure for both sides. But it first appeared like a huge blow for the remainder of the games in 2024 potentially. Not only is he skipper and one of the first names on the teamsheet, but a case could be made that he is Leeds' most influential player.

In the pre-Derby County press conference, it was then revealed that Ampadu could be used imminently, almost a month before Leeds and Farke had initially expected him to return:

The importance of Leeds not rushing back Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu was one of the best signings in the Championship last season, having established himself as a key player after joining from Chelsea. So much so, that the Welshman wore the armband on 23 occasions in 2023/24 and has become one of the key leadership figures within the Elland Road dressing room.

He was also then named as club captain permanently based on those performances, which is an immense achievement for someone who only recently turned 24 this season. The Whites had signed Ampadu last summer for a fee rising to £10 million with add-ons, but he has been nothing short of outstanding and Leeds got themselves a bargain when they paid an initial fee of just £7 million which could rise to the upper limit with performance-related add-ons.

It proved to be a bargain, but not only that, as he had been virtually ever-present last season, having been substituted just once in the league all season, and missing just one of Leeds' 55 games in all competitions when he was rested during a replay in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle.

The injury blow came as somewhat of a surprise due to that, with Ampadu starting each of Leeds' eight games in all competitions in 2024/25 before the knee issue against Coventry. That is why so many Leeds fans were delighted to see him named amongst the substitutes on Saturday during the 2-0 win over Derby.

Prior to appearing on the bench against Derby, Ampadu had not appeared in 11 matchday squads. Though, it could have been so much more than that, given the initial prognosis from Farke and his medical staff. That said, it was the right move not to bring him on, as rushing players back from injury lay-offs that exceed more than a matter of weeks can lead to serious consequences.

A longer period of recovery often means that not only has the injury itself healed, but the player's overall fitness and match sharpness has declined. Fitness can be rebuilt over time, but match sharpness is another level altogether, requiring a player to adapt back to the pace and intensity of competitive games. Throwing a player straight back into full match action after an extended absence risks re-injury or aggravating the existing issue, potentially leading to an even longer recovery period.

Of course, Leeds and Farke would love for Ampadu to feature against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough attacking unit, but easing a player back in from the bench allows them to rebuild their sharpness gradually while minimising the risk of further damage. It's not yet clear if Ampadu is even ready to join the action from the bench, either.

It's entirely plausible that Ampadu is only named in the squad as a last resort and for his intangible impact within the Leeds dressing room. His return should be in either the Preston North End or Oxford United fixture if that is the case. This careful management is crucial to ensure the player's long-term availability, rather than risking their fitness for a short-term boost.

Keeping Ampadu healthy could shape Leeds' title charge

Ampadu's first season at Elland Road, from a personal perspective, was absolutely excellent. He established himself as one of the league's best midfielders and the heartbeat of the Leeds team. He would endure a different type of heartbreak with a play-off final loss at Wembley, though, as well as the injury setback this season.

All that has done is help him to develop into the leader and monstrous midfield presence that he is today at the age of 24. He is already arguably the club's best player and the epitome of consistency. Ampadu has mostly been deployed at the base of midfield and has become a pivotal player there.

You wouldn't know that he'd played almost every game in the last two seasons given the quality, consistency, and relentlessness of his displays. The injury blow needs to be managed correctly in order to maintain the fact that he is usually such a consistent and durable figure in their engine room. There's no doubt that he is a part of Leeds' best line-up, but there is no need to rush things with the team working so efficiently as it is currently.

Ampadu’s quicker-than-expected recovery from a knee injury isn’t a surprise for Leeds, given his reputation for his physical robustness and mental toughness. His resilience on the pitch has always been one of his key attributes, but 10 weeks out with a knee problem, even without surgery, requires careful handling.

Although he may feel physically ready, a cautious approach is essential to avoid any setbacks. Limited substitute appearances are ideal at this stage, allowing Ampadu to regain match sharpness gradually without overloading his knee too soon. Managing his minutes ensures he can make a full, long-term return to the starting XI and help Leeds push for promotion.

He is the sort of player and character to build the team around in years to come, and Leeds will hope that they are able to do that as a Premier League side by taking no risks and allowing Joe Rothwell and Tanaka to carry the minutes in the meantime, where they have been excellent in the interim.