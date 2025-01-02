Daniel Farke has revealed that Junior Firpo is nearing a return to action for Leeds United after missing the last six games with a foot injury.

The left-back has had a mixed time at Elland Road since his arrival in the summer of 2021, when the Whites were a Premier League club. However, he has played arguably his best football in a Leeds shirt over the last two seasons in the second tier.

While he has never been the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has enormous upside in possession and has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack consistently down the left-hand side. It makes his absence felt even further, but Farke has confirmed to The Yorkshire Evening Post that a return is close.

He will overlap, and, crucially, hold the width. He is able to do this as he plays on his strong foot, and is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club, which opens up passing angles in the build up phase and crossing opportunities in the final third.

Currently, he is due to leave the club at the end of his deal, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025, and he has stated in the past that he wants to know the Whites' ambitions before putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

One concern for Leeds is Firpo's injury record. While he has enjoyed a largely injury-free 2024, this has not been the case for the majority of his time at the club. His persistent injury troubles in previous campaigns have raised doubts about his long-term reliability.

Firpo's persistent injury issues kept him sidelined for the majority of the first half of the season last year, but he ended it well and was not just a part of matchday squads but in Farke's best line-up. His ability to find space and contribute to Leeds' offensive transitions has been a noticeable asset, and when fully fit, he adds balance to the side.

Speaking via The Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke provided a positive update on his situation, with Firpo nearing a return. He said: "He's more or less in the final stages of his rehab.

"He's not in team training yet but I hope pretty quick after Hull he can return to team training if everything works out.

"I expect him to be back available after the FA Cup game, perhaps even for that.

"I'm not sure he'll make it for that but it's looking pretty good."

For Farke, Firpo is the only specialist left-back at Elland Road, which makes his presence in the team even more valuable. There are no direct replacements for him in the current squad, meaning Leeds are heavily reliant on his availability.

During the final 20 league games of the season, Firpo played a part in all of them, including 18 starts. He proved to be one of the best attacking left-backs in the league in that period. This season, Sam Byram and Max Wöber have deputised in his place, with the former a right-back and the latter a left-sided centre-back.

His recent injury has disrupted his campaign, and his days could be numbered at Elland Road. For a while now, he has been a solution to their left-back problem. There is plenty to be said of some continuity and consistency heading into next season, but the latest injury concern may see the club seek an upgrade in January or the summer.

Failure to cash in on the left-back during 2024 means Leeds are at risk of losing him for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, or indeed in January through a pre-contract agreement elsewhere.

According to a report from Turkish publication Fotospor, the Dominican Republic international has been identified as a potential January transfer target for Besiktas. They are looking to recruit a full-back during the winter window and the 28-year-old's name has been touted as one they are looking into.