Daniel Farke wouldn’t confirm that Leeds United will sign Karl Darlow, but he did praise the keeper and admitted it’s an area they need to strengthen.

Leeds United to sign Karl Darlow

Illan Meslier was the number one for the Whites for much of last season, with his backup Joel Robles, coming in for the final few games. However, the Spaniard left this summer as his contract expired, and with doubts over the future of Meslier, Leeds were always going to be in the market for a keeper.

It’s been apparent for a few weeks that Darlow was a prime target, although doing a deal for the Newcastle man was difficult amid interest from Bournemouth.

Yet, Leeds made a breakthrough this week, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealing that the 32-year-old is travelling to Yorkshire for a medical and to finalise the transfer.

Farke was quizzed on his potential arrival by journalist Graham Smyth after Leeds’ 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night, and whilst he wouldn’t confirm Darlow’s arrival, he did suggest the move is on the cards.

“Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says he doesn't like to talk about transfer business before it's done but they need to strengthen the keeper department. "And Karl Darlow is a good goalkeeper," he adds.”

What will Karl Darlow bring to Leeds United?

Firstly, you have to say that the £400,000 rumoured fee means Leeds are getting a bargain, as Darlow is a proven, experienced keeper who will help the club.

He has shown his class at this level over the years, including in the previous campaign where he starred at Hull City after joining on loan in January.

At 32, you could argue the former Nottingham Forest man is in his peak years for a keeper, and he will be desperate to get some game time on a regular basis after watching on at Newcastle.

Will Karl Darlow start for Leeds United?

It’s still unclear what the future holds for Meslier, and it could leave Farke with a big decision to make when the new season comes around.

There’s no denying the Frenchman struggled last season, but he was regarded as one of the top young keepers in the continent just a few years ago, so it’s far too soon to write him off.

That reputation means some top clubs have been linked with a move for Meslier, but so far no offers have been tabled.

Normally, having Meslier and Darlow as your two goalkeepers would be brilliant for Farke. However, it may be hard to keep them happy, as both will rightly think they deserve the number one shirt.

Obviously, competition for places is important, but it’s crucial that Farke keeps everyone happy as he looks to build a team that wins promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leeds begin their Championship campaign with a home fixture against Cardiff City on August 6, and it will be intriguing to see who is given the nod in goal.