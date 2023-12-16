Highlights Key takeaways:

Leeds United are aiming for their eighth consecutive home win against Coventry City.

The upcoming games against Coventry and Ipswich will be crucial for Leeds' season.

Leeds had a strong run of form but suffered a defeat to Sunderland, leading to potential changes in the team lineup.

Leeds United host Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with Daniel Farke's side looking to make it eight wins in a row at home.

It's a potential season-defining run of games during the festive period, with two games remaining before Christmas for Farke's side, with two key fixtures coming their way in back-to-back home games in the shape of Mark Robins’ Coventry, and then Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

Ipswich play Norwich City this lunchtime in the first East-Anglia derby of the campaign. Ipswich also face league-leaders Leicester in the next three games, meaning the race for automatic promotion should be made even clearer in this run for the Whites.

Leeds had won nine of the last 11 league games prior to that strong run of form coming to an abrupt end with a poor showing away to Sunderland, which was punished with a 1-0 defeat.

Farke doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns to contend with in his squad this week, meaning that he will be without a natural left-back again, but could be tempted to rotate in other areas of his team after defeat in the North East, with a number of below-par performers during that game.

It may be unlikely, given that Farke's team remain the only Championship side left unbeaten in home games so far, with seven wins in a row and no losses in 10 games at Elland Road, and he has largely settled on a consistent XI of late.

Daniel Farke provides Leeds team news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke responded with this to the suggestion of making changes to his side: "Not out of the loads and because of this turnaround. This turnaround, four days between the games, it’s not a problem at all.

"If my players wouldn’t be fit enough to play (after) four days, I would do something wrong in training, at least to start a game. For that, this turnaround – Tuesdays, Saturdays, it’s not a problem at all.

"So I think my general thought is that it’s important that you use the whole squad but I’m not a big believer in a game in out, in out, that you always switch and never come into a rhythm.

"It’s more or less to use the whole squad over the course of the whole season."

Leeds United lineup changes verdict

There are players who could be worthy of a rest, due to looking somewhat fatigued of late, and others who have not been as standout in their performances recently.

Farke is hinting that very little will change, but one area he has strength in depth is in his wide forwards. The German could be tempted to bring Willy Gnonto for Dan James, for example; or perhaps Jaidon Anthony could get more of a run out than he has been afforded recently.

One of Leeds' main concerns may be an over reliance on certain individuals and Farke's unwillingness to manage that and rely on the fringe players to step up occasionally, which is particularly apparent during the hectic Christmas schedule at this time of year.