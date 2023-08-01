Highlights Leeds United will face Cardiff City on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was questioned whether or not the line up from the club's last pre-season friendly would be the same as against Cardiff.

Farke hinted at changes due to the nature of Leeds' preseason.

It is now just a matter of days until the 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway.

On the opening weekend, Leeds United are set to take on Cardiff City in what should be an interesting matchup at Elland Road.

Leeds, of course, are coming off the back of relegation from the Premier League.

But, Cardiff City themselves did not have a strong campaign last season either, finishing 2022/23 in 20th place in the Championship, and avoiding the drop to League One narrowly in terms of league position.

The Bluebirds are under new management this time around, though, and have made some interesting signings - none more so than bringing Welsh hero Aaron Ramsey back to the club.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Bluebirds line up, as it will be to see the same for Leeds United.

Daniel Farke drops early Leeds United team news hint

After the club's pre-season win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, given it was the last friendly before the Cardiff clash, Daniel Farke was asked if the line up used for that match would be his starting line up for the game against Cardiff, too.

Farke hinted that whilst there would of course remain some stability, there would likely be changes due to the nature of Leeds' pre-season.

"Quite often it's really like this that the final test is more like pretty much a first team, but not for us because that pre-season was too short." Farke explained after the Hearts match, via LeedsLive.

"We didn't have enough time and we use this also to see a little bit more.

"I don't think that will be 11 new players next Sunday on the pitch, definitely a few will be involved.

"It was not only a big show of what we'll do on Sunday. So for that we needed this test and also try to share also the time, Charlie Cresswell got 90 minutes today and the same with other players so yes, we will see.

"I think overall we are, for our circumstances, for this occasion, well prepared."

When is Leeds' first Championship match?

The Championship campaign gets underway on Friday night (4th August) when Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton FC at Hillsborough under the lights.

Leeds' first match is not until Sunday 6th August, though, when they take on Cardiff City at Elland Road.

What time does Leeds United v Cardiff City kick-off?

With the match set to take place on Sunday 6th August, kick-off between Leeds United and Cardiff City is currently set for 2:30PM in the United Kingdom.

Is Leeds United v Cardiff City live on TV?

For those unable to attend Elland Road for whatever reason, or for those just wanting to watch the match from home, there is good news.

Indeed, Sky Sports will be showing the match live on Sunday afternoon as part of their EFL opening weekend coverage.

The programme for the match begins at 2:15PM on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with 15 minutes of build up prior to kick-off.