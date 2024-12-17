Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has sung the praises of goalkeeper Alex Cairns for his impact on fellow players, despite not featuring competitively for the club this season.

Since returning to Elland Road from Salford City, Cairns has found himself below both Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow in the goalkeepers union, although he would have fully expected to be third-choice stopper, akin to a Scott Carson at Man City.

However, Farke has praised the former Fleetwood Town man for the way he conducts himself at Thorp Arch, pushing those around him to their maximum in order to achieve results, which has been reported by Leeds Live.

Cairns reached the League Two play-offs with his former employers in 2022/23, before being involved in a dramatic penalty-shootout victory in the EFL Cup against Leeds during his final season at the Peninsula Stadium.

Daniel Farke "loves" Alex Cairns for his Leeds United impact

In the aforementioned report from Leeds Live, it has been stated that these comments perhaps don't come as a surprise, with both Darlow and Daniel James also previously complimentary of Cairns' impact during pre-season.

Farke has since praised the 31-year-old for the understanding of his role in West Yorkshire, as well as his mentality.

“I love him,” Farke said, as per LeedsLive.

“First of all, it's good because we don't have to play against him in the cup competitions anymore. He was outstanding against us and I don't want to be reminded about this game because he was great in his performance and also what he did against our penalties."

“Yes, overall, I actually love him because he came in knowing exactly about this role. He knew we've got Illan, we've got Karl, top goalkeepers for this level, but he chipped in and tries to prove in each and every training session he's the best one we have," the 48-year-old explained.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 17/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 4 Sunderland 21 15 40 5 Blackburn Rovers 20 8 37 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34

“I want these players to know their role, but also not to rest. It's more like he wants to improve each and every day.

"He's one of the hardest-working lads and it's always a pleasure to have him around because he's competitive and professional, but always in a good mood, always with a smile on his face, a good sense of humour, in the dressing room, motivational for each and every player."

Daniel Farke has no issues over Alex Cairns' lack of gametime at Leeds United

Despite the fact that Cairns hasn't featured at all for Leeds so far this season, and has only made one Championship appearance over the course of his career - a 31-minute cameo in a 5-0 defeat to Blackpool at Elland Road in November 2011 - Farke sees no potential issues if the Doncaster-born man was called upon to step in for either Meslier or Darlow.

“Discussing with Karl, with Illan, about the players of the opponent, to give a hint here and there. He’s an experienced lad as well. He has not played on the highest level before, so it's not like he has already won a Champions League appearance, but that means he has a hunger and a desire to deliver on this level," Farke added.

“He's also club-developed and [has] high identification [with the club]. We speak quite often about this white blood running through some lads’ veins and, yes, Alex is definitely one of them.

“It's about the group and sometimes a player who is perhaps not that much in the spotlight has the same value for the group. This is also my feeling with Alex. It was 100 per cent the right choice to sign him.

“Actually, I love him and I would never be worried if he would be in the goal and needs to be there, step up, because perhaps Illan and Karl are not available. He's a really good goalkeeper as well.

“He's not just a mascot. He's a really good goalkeeper and we're all happy we have him."

Leeds United will be grateful for Alex Cairns' impact if promotion is achieved

Although it would take an extraordinary sequence of events for Cairns to feature on a regular basis for the remainder of the season due to the strength-in-depth United have in the goalkeeping department, they will be forever grateful for his attitude if promotion is to be achieved.

This is a clear case of those on the outside not being able to see the work which is put in behind-the-scenes, and although there is a chance that the 31-year-old may not end up qualifying for a potential Championship-winners or promotion-winners medal if Leeds' form continues in such a vein, it is clear how highly Farke values his contributions in such a short period of time.

Farke may have said Cairns is not 'just a mascot' within the Leeds squad, but his job role as third-choice stopper is clear for all to see - if he can help Illan Meslier to improve in-between the sticks, then he could be further rewarded should promotion be achieved.