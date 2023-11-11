Highlights Wilfried Gnonto is unhappy at Leeds and has fallen behind in the pecking order of attacking options.

Leeds should consider cashing in on Gnonto in the upcoming transfer window to resolve the issue.

Selling Gnonto would provide funds for a replacement and allow the club to stand firm in keeping other players.

It has been a great start to the season for Leeds United.

Sitting third in the Championship, the Whites are enjoying life back in the Championship but one problem has arisen within the ranks of Elland Road.

According to Football Insider, Wilfried Gnonto is unhappy at Leeds after falling behind in the pecking order behind other attacking options like Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, and Dan James.

It's clear that he's not among Daniel Farke's first string and maybe the Whites should cash in on Gnonto in the upcoming transfer window.

A move away would be ideal for Gnonto as he targets a place with Italy in the European Championships in Germany next year should the Azzuri qualify.

An unhappy player at Leeds is not good for Farke or the club, with the West Yorkshire side looking to bounce back up to the Premier League.

Gnonto's career so far

Gnonto started his Leeds career with a bang.

He joined the Whites in 2022 on a five-year deal and showed his talent in the Premier League despite suffering relegation with his club.

He made his debut against Liverpool, where he set up Summerville's winner at Anfield.

Gnonto Leeds Stats last season as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 28 4 4

In January, he scored his first goal for Leeds against West Ham and followed that up with a brace against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

He then broke a record against rivals Manchester United - becoming the youngest overseas player to score at Old Trafford in a 2-2 draw.

However, as Leeds fell to the Championship, Gnonto was linked to several Premier League clubs.

Gnonto even went as far as to refuse to play to force a transfer move. He later apologised and returned to first-team action.

However, the reports suggesting he is once again unhappy suggest that Leeds should cash in on the Italian youngster.

Gnonto must be sold

With Gnonto seemingly outlining his stance when it comes to his future at Leeds and Farke preferring other options, selling him looks to be the natural next step.

Having a frustrated player in the dressing room is far from ideal during a promotion push and could negatively impact his teammates.

In the likes of James, Summerville, Piroe, and Georginio Rutter, as well as Matteo Joseph, Jaidon Anthony, and Patrick Bamford, it seems that the attacking talent is there to cover for Gnonto's departure. Leeds have scored 25 goals this season so far and that is down to those players without, for the most part, the help of the Italian winger.

The Yorkshire club's valuation is believed to be between £25-£30 million - money that could be reinvested in a Gnonto replacement and that could mean they can stand firm to keep hold of other players.

He shouldn't be short of suitors, with Everton reportedly offering £25.7 million plus add-ons and his agent said to have opened talks with Lazio over a potential move.

Letting a player of his quality leave is not the ideal scenario but given the way things are going and the attacking quality Farke has, cashing in does look to be the best course of action.