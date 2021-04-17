Daniel Farke discusses Norwich future after being linked to managerial vacancy

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says he intends to honour his contract after being linked with the Eintracht Frankfurt job.

Frankfurt currently sit in fourth place in the Bundesliga this season, and remaining in that spot would secure them a UEFA Champions League place for the 2021/22 campaign.

Their success has meant that manager Adi Hutter has been head-hunted by Borussia Monchengladbach, where he will move at the end of the season.

And Farke is one of the club’s top targets to take his position according to TEAMtalk – in 2018 he was linked to the same club after sporting director Fredi Bobic singled the Canaries head coach out for praise.

Despite relegation from the Premier League last season, Farke is set to win the Championship for the second time in three years unless there is a spectacular collapse in the last five games, and his coaching skills are clearly attracting the attention of big clubs.

When quizzed on if the speculation bothers him, Farke seemed non-plussed and reiterated his commitment to the Canaries.

22 facts about Norwich City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 1. Norwich have always played in yellow Genuine Fake

“I don’t mind. You have to live in this business with speculations and rumours and if there’s something in the press it’s quite normal,” said Farke, per Pink Un.

“You know my attitude. I never comment on any speculation or rumours about my own personal situation. Sometimes I have to do this about the players, but never about my situation.

“I was always crystal clear in my words about my situation and always fulfilling my contract. There’s nothing to add and nothing has changed. That’s that.”

The Verdict

You’d think that Farke would want to give the Premier League another go with Norwich after they failed to stay up last season, with perhaps more money to spend to improve the team coming along with it.

However Norwich fans would surely not blame him if he was genuinely interested in the Frankfurt role considering they’re in a prime position for Champions League qualification.

Farke does seem committed though but with just over 12 months left on his deal, it remains to be seen whether or not the German runs it down and moves on in 2022 or if he commits to an even longer deal at Carrow Road.