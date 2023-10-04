Highlights Leeds United faced a busy summer as other clubs targeted their best talents following relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is privately said to have been disappointed by Luis Sinisterra's departure, hoping a legal dispute over a contract release clause would be resolved, according to Phil Hay.

Sinisterra moved to AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal, with the option for the Cherries to make the deal permanent next summer.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United knew they were in for a busy summer.

When a team comes down from the top-flight to the Championship, it is often the case that other clubs from the top flight and in Europe begin to circle for their best talents.

Unfortunately for Leeds United, that was the case this summer, as you can see from the departure list below.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

It turns out, too, that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was particularly disappointed to lose one Leeds United player this summer.

Daniel Farke disappointed by Leeds United exit

That is the case according to Phil Hay in his latest column in The Athletic.

In the article, Hay revealed that Farke was privately disappointed to see Luis Sinisterra quit Elland Road ahead of the transfer deadline.

Indeed, Farke had hoped that a legal dispute over a release clause in the Colombian's contract was resolved, but this turned out not to be the case.

Of course, Sinisterra joined AFC Bournemouth on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan deal, with the Cherries having the option to purchase the player permanently at the end of the campaign.

In return, Leeds received Jaidon Anthony on loan for the season, and this is a trade off that Farke is said to have accepted in the end, despite his disappointment.

How has Luis Sinisterra got on at AFC Bournemouth so far?

It's still very early days considering that the Colombian only joined the club just over one month ago.

Since then, Bournemouth have played three Premier League games, two of which Sinisterra has been involved with.

Indeed, he featured for 17 minutes off the bench against Chelsea last month, and for 31 minutes against Arsenal, too.

Sinisterra was an unused substitute away at Brighton last month, too, though, it must be mentioned.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraoli has backed Sinisterra recently, though, hailing him as a 'difference maker'.

Indeed, Iraola told the Bournemouth Echo on the Colombian: "It would have been good for him to play some minutes against Stoke the other day, but he couldn’t. So he has to continue."

"The other day at home against Chelsea he gave us good minutes, he finished tired. He needs this.

"When you change (clubs), probably training is different, the style is a bit different. So he needs to start winning his physical strength, because we know that his quality is there.

"He is very good, especially offensively, he is a difference-maker. We need him.”

With comments such as those, it will surely only be a matter of time before Sinisterra starts to feature more regularly for the Cherries.