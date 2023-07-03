Daniel Farke has flown into Leeds and confirmation of his appointment as their new head coach is imminent.

Daniel Farke to be the new Leeds United head coach

The Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League in May, with Sam Allardyce leaving days after as his short-term deal had expired. Despite that, the club still don’t have a new manager in place, although the search has been complicated by the fact that the 49ers are buying out Andrea Radrizzani to take over.

However, it’s been apparent for a few days that Farke is the frontrunner, but his arrival hasn’t been announced by the club, even though the players are now reporting back for pre-season.

But, it seems the fans won’t have to wait long, as The Athletic reporter Phil Hay revealed that Farke has made the trip to Yorkshire, and the German will be in place to take training later this week - regardless of whether the EFL approve the 49ers takeover.

“Leeds United set to confirm the appointment of Daniel Farke as head coach in the next 24 hrs. Terms agreed, allowing him to fly in this evening. Due to be finalised even if takeover isn’t sealed first, with training set to start Wednesday.”

Farke has been seen as a standout candidate due to his experience at this level, which includes winning two promotions with Norwich City where they were praised for their style of play.

Leeds begin their Championship campaign when they take on Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 6.

Will Daniel Farke bring success to Leeds?

Of course, there are no guarantees with any manager, but Leeds have taken the safe option here by bringing in a proven performer at Championship level. Given the work he did at Carrow Road on a budget, it makes sense that Leeds feel Farke can do well with them, particularly as he should receive more financial backing.

It’s been slightly frustrating for the fans that this has dragged on so long, and there’s no denying that Farke is going to be thrown in straight at the deep end now, as many big decisions need to be made in the coming weeks in terms of reshaping the squad.

So, it’s great that the appointment is now close, and Farke will be keen to get out on the pitch with his new players, as he looks to build a group that can win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt next season.