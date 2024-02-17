Highlights Leeds United secures a vital win against Plymouth Argyle through Willy Gnonto's low finish and Georginio Rutter's composed strike.

Daniel Farke expressed how hard it was for Leeds United to reclaim their place in the automatic promotion spots ahead of Southampton after a 2-0 win at Home Park against Plymouth Argyle.

Willy Gnonto's low finish set them on their way in the first half, where chances were few and far between for either side.

Gnonto's exquisite first touch and composed finish from a high Georginio Rutter pass was followed up by the latter making it 2-0 in the second half.

Rutter deflected a shot off the post for the away side, but Plymouth remained in the game. They then began the second half well, upping their intensity and having improved territory, but they rarely came close to levelling.

Daniel Farke's side defended resolutely in awful weather conditions, keeping the hosts at arm's length. They then broke well on 72 minutes through Joel Piroe, who fed Rutter and his powerful low strike made it 2-0 through the goalkeeper's legs with just under 20 minutes left.

That secured a big win for Leeds, keeping them at pace with Southampton in the race for automatic promotion, and piling pressure on Ipswich Town ahead of their game at 3pm against Swansea City.

It was Plymouth's first home league defeat since a 3-1 loss to Swansea City in early October, with Argyle only losing three games at Home Park prior to the visit of Leeds this afternoon.

However, it was only a few games ago that Leeds secured a 4-1 victory in extra time against Ian Foster's side in an FA Cup replay.

Plymouth remain 15th ahead of the afternoon games, whereas Leeds leapfrogged Southampton to move back into third.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 2 Leeds United 33 21 6 6 +35 69 15 Plymouth Argyle 32 9 10 13 -3 37

Daniel Farke's Plymouth Argyle reaction

Speaking on Sky Sports post-match, Farke was full of praise for Plymouth, after his Leeds side's fourth game against them this season in all competitions.

He said: "It was perhaps not our best performance of the season. The schedule is relentless.

"It was important to add another clean sheet, a really good [defensive] performance. We started really well in the game.

"But then also, there were one or two periods of the game where we had to stay strong and didn't allow them to have chances.

"Definitely a deserved win but hard fought. I'm pretty proud, especially with the clean sheet today. The first side to win here since October.

"So it says a lot about Plymouth, so to travel away and pick up three points? It's massive.

"The recent weeks we've had so many clean sheets. You need this, especially in this league with games every few days.

"There were periods where we had to accept the quality of the opponent. You have to dig in, you don't lose your nerve, and have to have togetherness, unity, and compactness.

"This is what we showed today. If you want to be successful come May, then you need to show both sides of this."

Plymouth Argyle's home record

Losing only four times and scoring the third most goals at home this season has been what has kept Plymouth in mid-table for much of the season.

They are a team who will concede plenty but can go toe-to-toe with anyone by virtue of their strong counter-attack, with many of their attacking players suiting the transitional and often chaotic style of play.

They have no real concerns regarding relegation, and should do their bit against the sides below them in the league during their remaining games.