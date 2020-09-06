Daniel Farke delivers honest thoughts on Norwich City, Newcastle United transfer agreement

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has explained that it is not his decision to sell Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United.



The left-back is set to depart the Canaries after the club accepted a bid for the player from Premier League side Newcastle.

It comes as a big blow to Farke and his current crop of players, with the new season kicking off next Saturday.

Lewis has been an integral part of the Norwich team for two years now and the player helped the club win the Championship title the year before last.

Farke has explained that he doesn’t want the club to sell the best players, but understands why decision have to be made at a higher level.

Speaking to The Pink Un, Farke said: “From the sporting point of view we need our best players and I wouldn’t sell any of our best players.

“But I am not naive. Decisions have to be made in the interests of the club, not just the head coach.”

The Verdict

If Lewis does leave Norwich then it’s a massive blow for the Canaries especially with the season just around the corner.

He’s been a brilliant player for the club and is starting to develop into a left-back that is good enough for the top-flight and will be for a number of seasons.

It’s completely understandable for Farke to make these comments as he’ll be disappointed that the club felt the need to accept the offer but he is certainly good enough to play in the top-flight and it’s looking very likely that he will be for Newcastle next season.