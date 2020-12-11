Daniel Farke delivers encouraging Norwich City update

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he has no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s game against Blackburn.

The Canaries have had a quite ridiculous injury list in the past few weeks, with a full XI of players missing at times. Yet, despite that, Norwich have still picked up results and they are top of the league after a midweek win over Nottingham Forest.

And, speaking ahead of the trip to Ewood Park, Farke told reporter Michael Bailey that there are no new issues, whilst he also stated they are over the worst of it.

“It seems like the worst is behind us.”

There had been a concern that Emi Buendia may not be involved this weekend, after going off against Forest, but those fears are now eased.

Meanwhile, whilst Farke didn’t give updates on all individuals, he confirmed that Lukas Rupp and Tim Krul could return to the squad for the game against Cardiff in eight days time, and he didn’t rule them completely out of the Reading clash in the week.

The verdict

Norwich’s injury problems have been quite remarkable, so Farke and the players available deserve huge credit for continuing to pick up results without so many key men.

It highlights the ridiculous strength in depth they have, as well as the quality coming through in the academy.

The challenge is to continue that against Blackburn, and then welcome back the many players who have been on the sideline in the coming weeks.

