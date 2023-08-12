Highlights Luis Sinisterra's absence was felt in Leeds United's loss to Birmingham City, as the team lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Daniel Farke did not provide detailed information on why Sinisterra was not involved, but made it clear that he only wants committed players in his squad.

The off-field distractions and potential departures of Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto are causing problems for Leeds, who need to quickly resolve the situation and strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

Daniel Farke didn't go into detail for now on Luis Sinisterra's absence as Leeds United lost 1-0 to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Luis Sinisterra not involved as Leeds lose to Birmingham

There had been rumours on social media indicating the player may not be involved as he looks to force a move away, as teammate Wilfried Gnonto has done for the past two games.

So, all eyes were on the team news at 2pm, when it was confirmed that the former Feyenoord man wasn’t in the matchday squad, even though he had started the opening day draw with Cardiff and featured from the bench against Shrewsbury in the week.

His absence was felt as well, with the Whites lacking a cutting edge in the final third, as they fell to their first defeat of the campaign, thanks to a 90th minute Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty.

Naturally, Farke was questioned on why Sinisterra wasn’t involved, and he didn’t give much away on the Colombian international when speaking to journalist Phil Hay, but he reiterated he only wants committed players as part of his squad at Elland Road.

“He was not available. There will be a time when we talk about this situation. I don't explain more. I’m quite pragmatic. If someone doesn’t want to be with us, he goes out of the dressing room and won’t train with us. I only want people who are fully focused and committed. I’m not begging or praying ‘please, please play for us.’ This club is too big.”

Will Luis Sinisterra leave Leeds United?

With Farke not mentioning an injury issue, it’s normal to think that this is transfer related, and it’s another issue for the boss on top of Gnonto.

Firstly, you have to say it’s no surprise there will be interest in Sinisterra, because he is a quality player that has the ability to play at a high level, so Leeds will have always known that it would be difficult to keep the 24-year-old in the Championship.

But, like Gnonto, it’s totally unacceptable behaviour from the player if he has refused to play. The Leeds fans, his teammates and the club deserve better, and Farke is right to state that he won’t ever beg for people to stay.

Right now, all the off-field talk is proving distracting, and Leeds are suffering for it as a result, with the team nowhere near their best today as they lost to Blues.

Ultimately, this situation needs to be resolved quickly, and the supporters made their feeling clear today, with a chant that explained they want players who aren’t committed to go.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Of course, it’s easy to say the players should leave, but those behind the scenes at Leeds must ensure they get the best possible deal, which is important.

There are a lot of areas that need strengthening for the club ahead of the deadline, and a winger will need to be brought in if Gnonto and Sinisterra leave, so it’s creating another problem in that sense.

So, a busy few weeks lie ahead for Leeds, and they will hope to make progress this week to ensure they have a better squad ready for West Brom on Friday night.