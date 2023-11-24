Highlights Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United, refused to comment on the potential legal battle between Leeds and Everton over the points deduction.

Farke stated that he was not involved with the club last season and that Everton was not his problem.

Leeds United will have to wait for any appeals process to finish before pursuing legal action, which could be worth up to £100 million.

Daniel Farke has given his response to the potential legal battle between Leeds United and Everton.

The Toffees have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League for a breach of the league’s financial rules regarding profit and sustainability.

The Merseyside club is the first top flight team to be hit with a points deduction since Portsmouth in the 2009-10 campaign, where Pompey were docked nine for going into administration.

As a result of their punishment, multiple clubs are threatening legal action against Everton for the damages caused by their breach of the rules.

According to Leeds Live, the Yorkshire outfit are among that group, with the Whites having been relegated at the expense of Everton last season alongside Leicester City and Southampton.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s legal battle with Everton?

Farke was asked for a response ahead of the club’s return to league action this weekend.

The German refused to comment specifically on the case, claiming that it does not involve him and that he wasn’t even at the club last season.

“No, I don’t comment on this decision,” said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“I was not involved last season, I was preparing for games against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Everton was not my problem last season.

“Right now, they are playing in a different league.

“No comment from my side.

“It’s a topic for everyone who was involved and has more knowledge about the topic.

“I only know what I read in the media.

“I am not involved.”

Everton have announced their intention to appeal the decision as they look to potentially reverse the points deduction.

Sean Dyche’s side have dropped to 19th in the Premier League table as a result of the punishment.

However, the gap to safety is just two points, so they may still survive relegation despite the heavy points deduction.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this year.

The Yorkshire outfit is currently third in the second division table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Three wins on the trot prior to the November international break helped to close the gap to the top two.

Farke’s side will return to action this evening, where they have a chance to reduce the gap by another three points if they earn a win over Rotherham United.

The two teams meet in Rotherham in an 8pm kick-off, with the Millers aiming to close the gap to safety down to one point.

What next for Leeds United in the Everton situation?

However, it is an unprecedented case, so it remains to be seen what the next stages will be, or what kind of timeline there will be.

This could drag on for quite some time, so Farke is absolutely right to not get involved with anything to do with this, as it could just distract from his main goal of managing the first team.