Highlights Joe Rodon is likely to return to the Leeds United XI for their upcoming match against QPR after missing the last game due to suspension.

Luke Ayling's importance to the team has decreased, as his form has dropped off in the past year and he hasn't been a key player under Daniel Farke.

However, Ayling still has defensive capabilities and leadership qualities that could benefit the team, and he could potentially earn a place in the starting lineup again.

Leeds United are back in action against QPR on Wednesday night, and Daniel Farke is likely to make changes after the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Southampton last time out.

In the eyes of many, one change is pretty straightforward, with Joe Rodon sure to come back into the XI.

The Welsh international joined the Whites in the summer, and he has had a strong start to his career at Leeds, but a suspension meant he missed the home game with Watford, so Farke understandably continued with a winning team on the south coast.

Whilst centre-back has been more of a talking point among the support, another player who has not featured in the past two games, aside from a 90th minute substitute appearance against the Hornets, is Luke Ayling.

Luke Ayling’s importance reduces at Leeds

The 32-year-old is a modern day favourite at Elland Road, having starred under Marcelo Bielsa, impressing with his energy and determination down the right flank.

However, there’s no denying that Ayling’s form has dropped off in the past 12 to 18 months, like most of his teammates.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that his influence on the team has reduced, and he is no longer a key man under Farke.

The German brought in Djed Spence this summer, in a deal that looked like a real coup, but injuries haven’t given him an opportunity to play as much as he would’ve wanted.

Yet, despite that, as mentioned, Ayling has been on the bench the last two games.

But, Farke should bring him back into the XI, and give the defender a run in the team, whether it’s at right-back, or on the opposite side when Spence is available.

Firstly, Ayling still has a lot to offer defensively. Of course, at 32, he may not be as quick as he was, but he is still very capable at this level.

More importantly though, Ayling has leadership and a mentality that will help the Leeds team.

We know there is pressure on the Whites this season, as they are expected to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, so you need big characters to handle that, which Ayling has proven he can do.

Whether it’s a driving run, a crunching tackle or purely winding up the opposition, Ayling plays with passion, and it can rub off on his teammates and the crowd - which is what Farke needs to buy into this season.

There have been doubts about the player over the years, and Rasmus Kristensen was signed by Jesse Marsch last year to be the first choice.

Yet, Ayling fought his way back into the team, with his range of qualities appreciated by the different head coaches Leeds had, even if it was a disappointing campaign. And, you’d back him to do the same again this season.

It’s not like Farke doesn’t rate Ayling, but he hasn’t been a pivotal figure in the team. However, he could get his chance against QPR later on, and it would be no surprise if he manages to become an integral part of a promotion push once more in the months ahead.