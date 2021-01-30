Daniel Farke confirms Norwich City injury setback

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke confirmed yesterday that Jordan Hugill will be out for around a month after suffering a torn hamstring.

The 28-year-old had been restricted to a bit-part role for most of the campaign so far due to the form of Teemu Pukki, however the Finnish international suffered an injury of his own last month, which gave Hugill a chance to impress.

And, he took it. The target man scored in an FA Cup win over Coventry, before following it up with two goals against Bristol City.

But, he was forced off against Barnsley last week in the cup with a bad looking injury, and Farke gave an update on Hugill’s situation when speaking to the club’s media.

“Jordan Hugill had a torn hamstring in the last game, so will be out for about four weeks. We expect him back in the middle or end of February.”

Pleasingly for Farke, he is expected to have Pukki back for today’s big game against Middlesbrough at Carrow Road, as the Canaries look to extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this is a major blow for Hugill, and you have to feel sympathy for him as he was just getting going in a yellow shirt.

These things happen though, and it’s not too serious if he should be back within a month.

By that time, Norwich will have entered a crucial period of the campaign, and Hugill will be desperate to get back out to help the promotion push.

