Daniel Farke confirms major Norwich injury doubt ahead of Huddersfield clash

Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia is a major doubt for the Canaries’ clash with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury, according to Daniel Farke.

The Championship leaders went into yesterday’s match with Preston North End missing quite a few players, with Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis not making it back from international break with the required fitness to play and the ever-present Oliver Skipp was on the bench.

Farke still had the likes of Buendia, Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell on the pitch though and it was Buendia who fired Norwich into a first half lead with a fine strike from outside the area.

After many missed opportunities from Pukki though, Norwich ended up with just a point as Brad Potts’ 95th minute effort deflected past Tim Krul to gain North End a priceless point.

The most concern after the game though was for Buendia, who took his tally to 11 goals and 13 assists for the season.

The Argentinian took several blows to the ankle and ended up coming off on 82 minutes – Farke has revealed that this wasn’t just to rest his legs with the winning line in sight but that he is a major doubt for the next match.

“I am more concerned about him (Buendia) than Max or Dimi for Tuesday,” Farke said post-match, per Pink Un.

“When the referee is not prepared to protect him I have to do it.

“He got two hits on his ankle and it was swollen at half time and full of blood. I wanted to substitute him then.

“But he said, ‘No boss, leave me on. I want to help the team.’ Even in the second half he tried to keep going. But he got another hit and was not able to walk.”

The Verdict

Buendia would be a big miss for Norwich no matter who the opposition are.

Huddersfield at home may not be the strongest test on paper but they will probably look to defend deep and Farke would be relying on Buendia’s ability to unlock a back-line to try and make things happen.

Norwich have plenty of options in reserve, such as Onel Hernandez and Josh Martin – neither of who are Buendia of course – but they will not want the 24-year-old South American midfielder missing for any longer than he has to be as it looks like he won’t make it for Tuesday.