Highlights Leeds United have received positive injury news with the return of Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, and Joe Gelhardt to the first team squad.

Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk are also making faster recoveries from their injuries than expected.

Leeds have the opportunity to close the gap on the automatic promotion places with a victory over Rotherham United before their rivals play. Djed Spence could be a key player for Leeds if he rediscovers his previous form.

Daniel Farke has confirmed some positive injury news for Leeds United ahead of Friday night’s clash with Rotherham United.

The Whites make an early return to action from the November international break compared to their Championship rivals, with the trip to the Millers coming before the rest of the weekend’s action on Saturday.

This is much to Farke’s frustration, with a number of Leeds players only returning from international duty on Wednesday, leaving just Thursday available for any training with the rest of the squad.

However, it is not all bad news for the German, who is set to welcome three players back into the first team squad following the break.

According to Phil Hay, the Leeds boss has confirmed that Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt have all returned to training in the last week.

What is the latest Leeds United injury news?

Spence has been absent from the Leeds team since suffering an injury during training in September.

The defender is currently on loan from Premier League side Tottenham, but has made just one appearance for the Whites due to fitness issues.

The 23-year-old could make a second appearance for the club on Friday, with Farke confirming that he made a return to training last Saturday.

Shackleton and Gelhardt have also made a return to training alongside Spence, giving the team a boost ahead of a busy December schedule.

Even more positive news has come from the fitness of Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk, with both set to make a quicker recovery than initially expected.

The pair returned to training on Wednesday, so are unlikely to feature much against Rotherham, but could be back in action next week.

However, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto are both fitness doubts going into this weekend.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Victory over the Millers could move the team to within five points of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds play before league leaders Leicester City, as well as second place Ipswich Town, which allows them to put some pressure on the top two by beating their Yorkshire rivals away from home.

The Whites have won their last three games in a row prior to the November international break, which has seen them close the gap to the automatic promotion places to just one point.

However, defeat to Rotherham could see them drop to within two points of the chasing pack outside the play-off places, depending on results elsewhere.

Leeds’ clash with the Millers kicks-off at 8pm.

How important can Djed Spence be for Leeds United?

It’s been a really difficult last 12 months for Spence, all things considered.

However, he has shown his potential before, having played a huge role in helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion to the Premier League in 2022 under Steve Cooper.

If he can rediscover that kind of form now that he’s back to full fitness, then he could be a key player for Leeds this season.

Spence should be well suited to Farke’s style of play, making it exciting that he is finally back up to speed and potentially set to feature on Friday night.